05.07.2019

Narrow Trading Range Predicted For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has given up just 3 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,690-point plateau and it figures to see little movement on Friday.

The global forecast for Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of U.S. employment data due out later today. The European markets were little changed and the U.S. markets were closed for Independence Day and the Asian markets figure to see little movement.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and industrial issues.

For the day, the index eased 2.57 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 1,687.48 after trading between 1,685.64 and 1,690.81. Volume was 2.8 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 466 gainers and 348 decliners.

Among the actives, CIMB Group plummeted 1.12 percent, Dialog Group surged 0.91 percent, Sime Darby Plantations and Top Glove both tumbled 0.82 percent, Axiata Group jumped 0.77 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.70 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.68 percent, Genting shed 0.44 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.16 percent, Maybank rose 0.11 percent and Genting Malaysia, Digi.com, IOI Corporation, RHB Capital, Hartalega Holdings, Malaysia Airports Holdings, Public Bank, Sime Darby and PPB Group all were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street today, although the major European markets ended subdued on Thursday with investors making some cautious moves.

The sentiment remained positive amid Fed rate cut hopes and on news that top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Investors will be looking ahead to closely watched non-farm payroll data later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 163,000 jobs. A weaker reading would lend further support to the argument for a rate cut.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday amid reports of an increase in production. West Texas Intermediate sank $0.67 or 1.17 percent to $56.67.

Nachrichten

