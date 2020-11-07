SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
07.11.2020 04:28:00

Narconon Navojoa Receives Recognition by the Sonoran State Government

NAVOJOA, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Narconon Navojoa was recently recognized as a Specialized Addiction Facility by the State of Sonora Secretary of Public Health and the State Council Against Addiction. The certification, authorized by the Director-General of Mental Health and Addiction, allows the center to become part of the state directory of establishments specializing in addiction. This recognition allows the center to provide its services to a broader group of Sonorans seeking help with their addiction.

This certification follows a growing community partnership recently joined by the Mayor of Navojoa. In October 2020, Mayor Maria del Rosario Quintero Borbon joined the center staff to celebrate the second anniversary of the Narconon Navojoa facility opened in 2018 to offer service to women.

These partnerships have helped Narconon Navojoa reach into the community with their prevention programs as well as the rehabilitation services the center provides.

Jose Ines Buitimea, a Sonora native, has been the Executive Director of the center for 13 years. In this time, he has personally helped more than 500 individuals become drug-free. The effects that ripple out from those individuals to their children, their families, their friends and associates cannot be overestimated. Each one has gone out and made some part of Sonora better than it was.

In addition to these lives salvaged, the center reaches tens of thousands each week through their drug prevention education campaigns through radio shows and live lectures delivered to young Sonorans in school—or lately through online lectures due to coronavirus restrictions.

"It has not been easy to keep the doors open for more than 15 years in the midst of a highly volatile and life-threatening environment," says Buitimea.

Sonora has attracted attention on both sides of the border in recent months due to a sharp rise in violent incidents. The annual murder rate in Sonora has steadily climbed year after year. The biggest jump so far was from 2018 to 2019, with an increase of nearly 50%. But 2020 may well be the worst yet.

As Jose Ines Bruitimea puts it, "We are here to help. Narconon Navojoa has saved hundreds of lives, one person at a time. Each one of these lives saved has affected hundreds more. For us, it is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the State of Sonora and its citizens."

Narconon Navajoa—located in Sonora, Mexico—has helped countless families reclaim their loved ones from the nightmare of addiction. The Narconon Program has been providing an effective solution for drug and alcohol addiction for over 50 years and is proud to include Narconon Navojoa in its worldwide network of treatment centers.

Media Contact:
Rubina Qureshi
Phone: 1-323-775-9292
Email: publicaffairs@narconon.org

Related Images

narconon-navojoa-receives.png
Narconon Navojoa Receives Recognition from Director General of Mental Health and Addiction Sonora
Narconon Navojoa was recently recognized as a Specialized Addiction Facility by the State of Sonora Secretary of Public Health and the State Council Against Addiction Sonora.

mayor-of-navojoa-meeting-with.jpg
Mayor of Navojoa meeting with Executive Director Narconon Navojoa
Mayor of Navojoa María Del Rosario Quintero Borbón meets with meeting with Executive Director Narconon Navojoa, José Inés Buitimea Yocupicio

SOURCE Narconon Navojoa

SOURCE Narconon Navojoa

pagehit