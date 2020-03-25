25.03.2020 18:29:00

Naranga Offers Free Services to Franchise Companies Suffering COVID-19 Economic Impact

ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naranga, a leader in franchise management software, is offering its services for free for the next 90 days to franchise companies – both current clients and non-clients alike – that are struggling financially as a result of the evolving economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/Naranga)

Effective immediately, Naranga clients who are suffering a financial hardship as a result of the crisis can request to have their fees delayed for 90 days. In addition, non-clients will have access at no charge to Naranga's fully-integrated services including those that enhance remote business capabilities such as:

  • ncompass, a centralized operations management platform that includes built-in safe chat to keep you updated in real-time about your business numbers;
  • nsight, a field auditing, self-review solution that can be submitted by the franchisee or store employee remotely;
  • emaximation, a lead generation and management solution;
  • nspire, video training for franchisees and employees;
  • nteract, a local marketing management solution.

At the end of the 90-day period, Naranga will determine if there is a need to extend the support program.

"It's no secret that the current crisis is taking a toll on businesses everywhere, especially the franchise networks that are made up primarily of small businesses," said Naranga Founder and CEO Tariq Farid. "During times like this it is critical that we all come together and do what we can to help each other get through the next few months. Many franchise systems don't have the capability to conduct business remotely both internally and with their customers. Our services will help them address that need that is so important right now."

Naranga asks those franchise businesses that are not current clients and wish to be considered for this service reach out to sales@naranga.com.

Existing customers, please contact our managers, who will assist you via info@naranga.com

About Naranga
Naranga, a leading franchise technology provider, delivers software solutions that help businesses scale, at any size. Naranga has over 250 clients representing over 300 brands. Their software enhances overall operations, lead management, brand standards/field auditing and local marketing. Clients turn to Naranga when support, scalability, visibility and brand consistency are their top priorities. For more information, visit the website at naranga.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naranga-offers-free-services-to-franchise-companies-suffering-covid-19-economic-impact-301029824.html

SOURCE Naranga

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
13:37
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
13:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:09
SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Aryzta: Coronavirus wird wesentlichen Einfluss auf Geschäftsjahr haben - Aktie bricht ein
Nestlé-GV findet wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie ohne Präsenz der Aktionäre statt
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwankungsanfällig und konnten letztlich zulegen. Die Wall Street knüpft an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen kamen zur Wochenmitte aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB