Naranga Offers Free Services to Franchise Companies Suffering COVID-19 Economic Impact

ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naranga, a leader in franchise management software, is offering its services for free for the next 90 days to franchise companies – both current clients and non-clients alike – that are struggling financially as a result of the evolving economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Naranga clients who are suffering a financial hardship as a result of the crisis can request to have their fees delayed for 90 days. In addition, non-clients will have access at no charge to Naranga's fully-integrated services including those that enhance remote business capabilities such as:

ncompass, a centralized operations management platform that includes built-in safe chat to keep you updated in real-time about your business numbers;

nsight, a field auditing, self-review solution that can be submitted by the franchisee or store employee remotely;

emaximation, a lead generation and management solution;

nspire, video training for franchisees and employees;

nteract, a local marketing management solution.

At the end of the 90-day period, Naranga will determine if there is a need to extend the support program.

"It's no secret that the current crisis is taking a toll on businesses everywhere, especially the franchise networks that are made up primarily of small businesses," said Naranga Founder and CEO Tariq Farid. "During times like this it is critical that we all come together and do what we can to help each other get through the next few months. Many franchise systems don't have the capability to conduct business remotely both internally and with their customers. Our services will help them address that need that is so important right now."

Naranga asks those franchise businesses that are not current clients and wish to be considered for this service reach out to sales@naranga.com.

Existing customers, please contact our managers, who will assist you via info@naranga.com

About Naranga

Naranga, a leading franchise technology provider, delivers software solutions that help businesses scale, at any size. Naranga has over 250 clients representing over 300 brands. Their software enhances overall operations, lead management, brand standards/field auditing and local marketing. Clients turn to Naranga when support, scalability, visibility and brand consistency are their top priorities. For more information, visit the website at naranga.com.

