27.09.2019 07:13:00

Narada Signed a Cooperation Agreement with EDF Renewables on Advancing Battery Storage Projects in China

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Narada, one of the world's leading battery manufacturers and global energy storage solution supplier announced the signature of a cooperation agreement to transact battery storage projects in China with EDF Renewables China, Chinese subsidiary of a global player in renewable energies.

The cooperation started with the acquisition agreement by EDF Renewables China of a battery storage owned and operated since September 2018 by Narada. The distributed 1.5MW/12MWh Zhenjiang Energy Storage solution is located in Jiangsu province, China.

The new agreement paves the way for the functional expansion of the project, which is set to provide up to 12,000kWh/day to a nearby recent industrial park.

"Narada is pleased to partner with EDF Renewables to deliver clean energy to its customers through Zhenjiang Energy Storage System project," said Mr. Wang Yueneng, Vice Chairman of Narada.

"EDF Renewables is excited about the partnership with Narada. Under this new innovative structure, with a battery storage system that can power the future by providing end-users with smart and sustainable energy solutions," said Mr. Tian Yue, CEO of EDF Renewables China.

About Narada

Narada is a leader of Green Smart Energy and Industry Innovation as well as a provider of Turn-key Solutions. They have specialized in high-end industrial battery for 24 years. Main business is development, manufacture, sales and service of stationary power, motive power and renewable energy storage batteries as well as accessories, and also system integration.

For more information please visit: en.naradapower.com

Linkedln: Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Miss Yupei Zhou
+86-571-5697-5980
intl@narada.biz

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190927/2594289-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190927/2594289-1-b

SOURCE Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
26.09.19
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
26.09.19
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
26.09.19
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Beyond Meat-Aktie schiesst hoch: McDonald's testet vegane Burger von Beyond Meat
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché mit tieferem Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Cevian verlangte wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte - Aktie im Plus
Im Rallymodus: Die MasterCard-Aktie stieg dieses Jahr schon rund 50%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB