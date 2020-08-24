Naples Hotel Group assumes management for the Terrace Hotel in Lakeland, FL

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Naples Hotel Group, a leading Hotel Development and Management Company, announces it is now managing the Terrace Hotel in Lakeland, FL. The Naples, FL based company was awarded the contract with a new owner upon closing earlier this month. This is the first historic and independent hotel in Naples Hotel Group's portfolio.

The 10-story Lakeland hotel is prominent to its downtown skyline with 88 guest rooms and large corner suites. The most notable amenity is the hotel's restaurant, the Terrace Grille, hosting guests and locals for lunch and dinner. Other amenities include a fitness center, business center, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property.

Lakeland is located in Central Florida close to Orlando and provides the perfect escape with onsite fine dining, room service, and easy access to downtown Lakeland, including the picturesque walking and jogging trails around Lake Mirror.

The Terrace Hotel has 2,400 sq. ft. of event space available for a variety of social and business events. The hotel is a popular wedding venue offering the only local full-service option for weddings up to 100 people. Couples can host an outdoor ceremony in the beautiful Florida sunshine at Hollis Garden or Allen Kryger Overlook Park or celebrate your union in the intimate Lake Mirror Room with large arched windows offering views of the lake. The Crystal Ballroom is ideal for reception dinners, cocktails, and dancing.

According to Historic Hotels of America, The Terrace has served some of history's greats such as Henry Ford, Frank Sinatra, and Frank Lloyd Wright. The hotel opened its doors in 1924 and was Lakeland's first grand hotel, first high-rise building, and the first year-round hotel in Florida due to the invention of air-conditioning. After sitting empty for years, the hotel was purchased and renovated in 1999 to restore its Mediterranean beauty and classical features.

And now, a new chapter to the hotel's already rich history will be added.

The Terrace Hotel's ownership is in the planning stages for new interior refurbishments to polish it up to a 2021 state of the art hotel while respecting the existing architectural detailing throughout the property. It will be joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton while retaining The Terrace name as part of the renovation. Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of upscale, boutique hotels that offer guests a unique style and vibrant personality and encourages guests to explore the local destination.

"The Terrace Hotel is a new venture for our company and close to our current portfolio," comments Mike Bou-Sliman, Owner & Managing Partner for Naples Hotel Group. "Our team is excited to acquire a full-service property and join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton family."

Naples Hotel Group will oversee the renovation along with ownership.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Terrace Hotel or call +1-863-688-0800.

About Naples Hotel Group

Naples Hotel Group is a Hotel Development and Management Company in Florida that prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. The Naples, FL hotel group specializes in Hotel Management and Development of upscale full, limited, and select-service hotels. Naples Hotel Group has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance the performance of hotels through the use of their experience, responsiveness, and extensive resources. For more information about Naples Hotel Group, visit http://www.napleshotelgroup.com, and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

