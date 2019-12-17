|
17.12.2019 05:00:00
NAPCP Commercial Card Regional Forum Announced for Dallas, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020
WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAPCP, Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Mastercard are hosting this one-day educational and networking event in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2020, for Commercial Card and Payment professionals to gather together to share program goals, challenges and build peer networks.
This Regional Forum is appropriate for industry professionals (end-users and providers) of all levels of experience and expertise, across sectors, who are seeking to:
- Create or enhance Commercial Card and Payment programs
- Develop policies and procedures and learn best practices in all program areas
- Identify new products and technological advancements to create efficiencies
Topics Include:
- Fraud prevention and detection
- Process cost savings for P-Card programs
- Best practices for Travel Card programs
- Best practices for global Commercial Cards, by geography
- How to implement, grow and optimize an ePayables program
- Creating an effective and consistent training program
- Complying with audit requirements
- Commonalities across sectors: Corporate, Higher Education and Government/K-12
- Liability and billing/payment models
- Differences between a One Card, Travel Card and traditional P-Card
Speakers from a variety of organizations will present, including:
- City of College Station
- Interstate Hotels & Resorts
- City of Houston
- The University of Texas Health Science Center
- PayTech Commercial AS
- Mastercard Incorporated
TESTIMONIALS OF PREVIOUS ATTENDEES OF NAPCP REGIONAL FORUMS
"Truly appreciated the roundtable discussions as well as conversations with other participants going through the same things. I loved the networking and sharing of experiences, short cuts and best practices."
"... wonderful, very informative and targeted all sectors of P Cards in various industries. Also, enjoyed the breakout at end of forum since we were able to specifically meet with other Universities/Colleges. I thought the forum was overall wonderful."
ABOUT THE NAPCP
The NAPCP is a membership-based professional association committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of almost 20,000, the NAPCP is a respected voice in the industry and an impartial resource for members at all experience levels in the public and private sectors. The NAPCP provides unmatched opportunities for continuing education and peer networking through its conferences, Regional Forums, webinars, website, virtual demonstrations, newsletters and regular communication. The association sponsors research and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and other documents. The NAPCP also offers a Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) credential.
SOURCE NAPCP
