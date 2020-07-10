10.07.2020 12:00:00

NAPCO (North American Polymer Company) Relaunches Refinishing Classes with Enhanced COVID Safety Precautions

SKOKIE, Ill., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), a national producer of refinishing products and a kitchen and bath refinishing training company, has restarted the popular 3-day refinishing class with added precautions for coronavirus safety.

"NAPCO had already lowered the number of attendees for each refinishing course to allow for more thorough training," said President Dani Nichols. "Now that we are also following CDC guidelines for more safety during the COVID pandemic, we can continue to offer more individualized instruction. We're grateful to again empower the refinishing community with this opportunity to add skills that grow businesses and help homeowners feel more comfortable at home."

The refinishing industry has always been about safety, already using masks, respirators, and PPE, so it is well-prepared to safely restart business training. NAPCO's refinishing course returned in June, and each COVID-era session offers slots for three trainees until further notice. All instructors and class attendees must wear face masks during the training, and the classroom is configured for proper social distancing.

The 3-day class sessions give trainees hands-on experience working with NAPCO essentials, including the capabilities and application of the waterborne "Kitchen Renew" products. The kitchen and bath refinishing class, which includes all equipment, coatings and a final certificate, teaches product and equipment knowledge, including learning professional spray techniques, on-the-job safety, and job preparation. The refinishing classes are held at 7315 Hamlin Avenue in Skokie, Illinois, just north of Chicago. All supplies and equipment to get your business started are included in the training package, and NAPCO offers a 100% money-back guarantee. Accommodations can also be made for a translator. To ensure a seat, register right away at info@napcoltd.com or call 800-888-1081 x 4008. The scheduled class dates for 2020 are as follows:

  • July 15-17
  • August 12-14
  • September 16-18
  • October 14-16
  • November 11-13
  • December 9-11

About NAPCO:
Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered north of Chicago in Skokie, Illinois, and services all 50 states and five countries. To learn how to refinish tubs, tiles, or countertops, call 800-888-1081 or visit http://www.NAPCOLtd.com.

 

