NAPCO (North American Polymer Company) Only Refinishing Company at Painting Contractors Association Expo

SKOKIE, Ill., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), a national producer of refinishing products and a kitchen and bath refinishing training company, was pleased to attend the Painting Contractors Association Expo on February 20th, in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual PCA Expo is the world's leading event for painting contractors to learn the most up-to-date industry information, network with other contractors, gain applicable advice for business growth, participate in roundtable discussions and receive innovative business training.

The Expo was a success for the NAPCO representatives, who connected with more than 70 potential new refinishers and met face-to-face with current customers. Among almost 200 exhibitors, NAPCO was the only refinishing company to participate in this years' PCA Expo, so a constant stream of conventioneers stopped by to learn about NAPCO and its services, especially the in-depth refinishing training classes. Attendees who signed up at the Expo for the 3-day training refinishing course received $500 off signup costs.

NAPCO also held a drawing for two grand prizes: a complete Titan 75 Capspray system, won by a contractor from Roe Painting in Meridian, Idaho; and $1,000 off NAPCO's three-day training courses, won by a New Mexico contractor.

Jackie Stuckert, NAPCO's Customer Service and Sales Manager, said, "We enjoy connecting with the painting contractor community at PCA, and sharing the latest news about our high-quality refinishing coatings and equipment with new faces as well as with familiar friends. We're pleased to let more folks know about our innovative products, specialized equipment and training classes that can teach skills to bring more income into the painting world."

About NAPCO:

Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered north of Chicago in Skokie, Illinois, and services all 50 states as well as five countries. To learn how to refinish instead of replace tubs, tiles, or countertops, call 800-888-1081 or visit http://www.NAPCOLtd.com



