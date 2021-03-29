NanoZolid® Technology Patent Portfolio Approved World Wide

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – Lidds AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS initial five patent families which protect drugs formulated with NanoZolid® technology are now approved in all countries concerned. In addition to these five patent families, LIDDS has during the last years filed further patent families, two patents are granted in the US and one in Europe, both with a patent protection lasting until 2037.

The patent WO2010034462A1, which describes the device method for preparation and administration of NanoZolid® formulations, is now approved in India as the last country.

With this patent approval in India, all LIDDS´ original five patent families are approved in the countries LIDDS have selected to protect the technology in. The list of countries includes the majority of countries in Europe, Asia and North America; Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Czechia, USA, Australia, Canada, China, Hongkong, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Israel, South Africa, India, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Singapore.

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com