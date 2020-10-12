Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 23:45:00

Nanotech Energy Launches EMI Shielding Product Line

Advanced Graphene Technology Creates Highly Conductive Coating for EMI-RFI Shielding and Heat Management

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotech Energy Inc. ("Nanotech Energy" or the "Company"), the leading manufacturer of graphene, today announces the debut of Nanotech EMI Armour Paint & Sheets, graphene powered coatings and films for electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding, as well as heat management. The EMI Shielding line currently contains six products – all of which are highly conductive and provide excellent external EMI/RFI protection while also preventing internal EMI/RFI leaks. The products can be sprayed, brushed, rolled or dip-coated onto various surfaces, such as glass, plastic and metal – depending on the specific product used.

The Nanotech EMI shielding product line is based on the Company's premium graphene technology and consists of the following:

  • Eco Armour Paint & Sheets: A one-part, aqueous conductive paint, designed to attenuate EMI/RFI and dissipate heat for heat management. This product features graphene-based carbon composite that provides significant weight reduction, corrosion protection and reduced cost, while achieving the required protection for the Gigahertz frequency range.
  • Elite Armour Paint: A two-part polyurethane conductive paint, with silver-coated copper flakes, that provides the highest attenuation, especially when thin profiles/coatings are required.
  • Elite Armour Sheets: A thin, flexible, scratch resistant and lightweight conductive sheet offering superior EMI shielding properties, along with excellent thermal conductivity, mechanical flexibility and structural integrity.
  • Ultra Elite Armour Paint & Sheets: have the attributes mirroring Elite Paint and Sheets mentioned above, but with a polyester binder that provides exceptional flexibility. Ultra Elite paint is a one-part spray, that offers processing advantages, along with the ability to coat enclosures with complex geometry. Ultra Elite Sheets are offered in various sizes.

Electromagnetic shielding prevents electromagnetic waves from impacting sensitive electronics – everything from televisions and microwaves to mobile phones and baby monitors, along with the critical computer processors in today's smart devices. Traditionally this has been achieved through metallic screens or metal enclosures built within the devices. Painting the shielding ensures a more thorough coverage with the potential of a reduced manufacturing cost. In addition, Nanotech EMI shielding products can also dissipate the heat away from sensitive electronic devices, allowing the regulation of their temperature and preventing thermal shutdown of modern electronics.

"Nanotech's EMI Armour products are critical to ensure the effectiveness and safety of today's electronics," stated Dr. Jack Kavanaugh, chairman and CEO of Nanotech Energy Inc. "As technology advances and more is demanded of sophisticated and sensitive parts, EMI shielding allows for complete sealing and ultimately making electronic devices safer for consumers."

"Nowadays, humans rely on electronics more than ever before. While electronic devices bring great convenience to our lives, they also bring potential harm and a new form of environmental pollution. We have developed products that can block more than 99.9999% of the electromagnetic waves at a fraction of the weight of traditional materials," stated Dr. Maher El-Kady, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Nanotech Energy.

Graphene is the thinnest, strongest and most flexible material known. It is 200 times stronger than steel, 97% transparent, extremely light in weight, flexible and stretchable. These fascinating properties helped us develop EMI products with a shielding level of at least 60-80 dB for sheets and spray paints. All products were tested in compliance with IEEE Std. 299-2006 and MIL-STD-285 and have been independently confirmed by a third party.

Nanotech Energy owns the world's first graphene patent, which was filed in May 2002 by Dr. Richard Kaner, Nanotech co-founder and UCLA professor of Chemistry and of Materials Science and Engineering. Dr. Kaner filed the patent two years prior to the notable graphene work of Nobel laureates Geim and Novoselov.

For the product sheets, click here: https://nanotechenergy.com/product-category/emi-shielding/.

For more information about Nanotech Energy, visit https://nanotechenergy.com/.

About Nanotech Energy Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Nanotech Energy Inc. was founded in 2014 by Jack Kavanaugh, who serves as the chairman and CEO, along with leading UCLA scientists Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady. With its mission to bring graphene discoveries from the research laboratory to the marketplace, Nanotech Energy offers graphene products that have the potential to revolutionize our lives with applications in batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI shielding. For more information about Nanotech Energy, visit the Company's website at https://nanotechenergy.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308988/Nanotech_Energy_Eco_EMI_Armour_Paint.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310224/JAPAN_Product_Mockup_905137.jpg

 

SOURCE Nanotech Energy Inc.

