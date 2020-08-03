NanoString Extends Leadership in Spatial Genomics with Launch of GeoMx DSP Read-Out for Next Generation Sequencers

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the commercial availability of the first GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) product optimized for read-out on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology from Illumina, the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA).

The use of NGS read-out allows for much higher-plex of RNA and proteins using the GeoMx DSP instrument in combination with new software and assays. GeoMx DSP NGS read-out is compatible with a wide range of sequencers from Illumina that include MiSeq, NextSeq, HiSeq and NovaSeq instruments. The company plans to offer a broad portfolio of spatially-resolved RNA and protein assays that span from targeted content to whole transcriptome panels. All GeoMx DSP systems can be enabled for NGS read-out through a simple software update.

"We believe that spatial genomics is the next major frontier in scientific research and that our GeoMx DSP system is well-positioned to meet the needs of customers by offering a fully-automated solution that addresses a wide variety of sample types for the analysis of both RNA and protein,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "The launch of NGS read-out for GeoMx DSP fundamentally transforms our market opportunity. Customers that are interested in spatial genomics can now use the massive installed base of NGS systems to advance their work.”

The Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA) is the first commercial GeoMx product to be enabled by read-out using next-generation sequencers. The CTA leverages NGS read-out to increase RNA coverage by nearly 20-fold over existing GeoMx RNA panels, providing a high-resolution spatial view of cancer biology. The CTA includes more than 1,800 genes that cover over 100 pathways critical to understanding tumor biology, the immune response and the tumor microenvironment. Biological content can be further customized with the addition of up to 60 user defined targets.

The CTA panel is compatible with both fresh frozen (FF) and Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissue, allowing scientists to work with a broad spectrum of samples in their research. As part of a full end-to-end solution, the company is providing library preparation reagents and a bioinformatics pipeline that links high-resolution, full-slide tissue images generated on GeoMx DSP with the massively parallel output of Illumina sequencers.

"By analyzing compartment-specific gene expression derived from clinically annotated samples, we can advance our understanding of tumor biology and the immune response,” said Melanie Spears, Ph.D., Principal Research Scientist, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research. "We applied the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas to identify biomarker candidates in breast cancer and demonstrated the ability to reproducibly generate spatially resolved data across large cohorts of archived samples.”

Customers that are interested in utilizing the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas can also access CTA analysis by sending their samples to NanoString’s Technology Access Program (TAP) for GeoMx DSP.

The GeoMx DSP capabilities that are unlocked through use of NGS read-out will be featured in an exclusive event, Advancing Science: A Spatial Biology Conference, which will be hosted by NanoString on September 15. This virtual conference brings together research professionals, scientists, and clinicians from around the world to learn about and discuss recent discoveries in spatial biology. Three scientific tracks will highlight the latest data in spatial COVID-19 research, spatial genomics and spatial data analysis applications. Register here: https://www.nanostring.com/asbc.

To learn more about NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,500 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

