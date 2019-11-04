NanoString Announces Availability of the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas Through the Technology Access Program for Digital Spatial Profiling

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced the availability of its new GeoMx™ Cancer Transcriptome Atlas through the Technology Access Program (TAP) for the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP).

This new high-plex RNA expression profiling panel provides the most informed view of the cancer transcriptome based on evidence from the Cancer Genome Atlas Program as well as important immuno-oncology biology. The assay is compatible with both fresh frozen (FF) and Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded tissue (FFPE) enabling researchers to access more samples to power their studies. NanoString’s GeoMx DSP is used to prepare the sample for spatial analysis using a read-out chemistry designed to be compatible with Illumina’s next-generation sequencing instruments.

"Over the last year we’ve generated strong demand for our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler in the translational medicine market,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "The launch of this high-plex RNA assay marks the next phase of our market development activities in which we plan to expand into the large market for discovery applications by leveraging next-generation sequencing read-out to achieve an unprecedented level of multiplex profiling with spatial context.”

The GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas expands on the nCounter® PanCancer series of gene expression panels by combining the content from the PanCancer Pathways, PanCancer Immune Profiling and the IO 360™ panels with additional gene content. Under the program, a TAP partner can submit FFPE tissue sections to NanoString and NanoString will run the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas and provide the analysis report back to the partner.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company’s technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

