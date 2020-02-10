10.02.2020 08:26:00

Nanoform Establishes US Subsidiary

HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, has established Nanoform USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary in the US. This is a natural progression for the company as it continues to increase the impact of its award-winning nanonization™ technology and expand its major pharma client base in the US.

The establishment of Nanoform USA Inc. follows the recent appointment of Sally Langa as Head of US Sales. Sally brings 30 years of valuable commercial experience in Pharma, having held senior positions at Catalent Pharma, Patheon and Halo Pharmaceutical. The expansion also coincides with increasing interest in Nanoform's technology within the US marketplace and the company's application for GMP status at its Finnish site, which is expected to further fuel demand for Nanoform's proprietary CESS® technology.

Prof. Edward Haeggstrom, Nanoform CEO, commented "We are tremendously excited to have officially established our presence in the US with a wholly owned subsidiary. This comes as a natural next step for our company as we continue to expand the reach of our nanonization™ technology."

Miguel Calado, Vice Chairman of the Nanoform Board, said, "I am thrilled we are establishing Nanoform USA Inc. With this strategic expansion, we now have a strong foundation on which to continue to grow our presence in the US."

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce clinical attrition and enhance their molecules formulation performance through its best-in-class nanonization™ services. The company's multi-patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology produces nanonized "designed-for-purpose" API particles, as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique nanonization™ technology provides novel opportunities in diverse value enhancing drug delivery applications.

