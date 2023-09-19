Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'069 -0.2%  SPI 14'515 -0.3%  Dow 34'518 -0.3%  DAX 15'664 -0.4%  Euro 0.9590 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.1%  Gold 1'931 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'378 1.6%  Dollar 0.8976 0.1%  Öl 94.7 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882Arm129235510Holcim1221405
Top News
CRH-Aktie: CRH-Aktien werden ab 25. September in die USA gehandelt
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
NASDAQ-Titel Alphabet-Aktie leicht tiefer: Google-Chatbot Bard wird mit KI-Faktenchecker ausgestattet
GM- und Ford Aktie freundlich: Gewerkschaft UAW droht mit neuen Streiks
Instacart-Aktie mit erfolgreichem Börsendebüt: Instacard beendet ersten Handelstag über Ausgabepreis
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nanobiotix Aktie [Valor: 19815125 / ISIN: FR0011341205]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.09.2023 22:15:00

Nanobiotix to Announce Half Year 2023 Financial Results on September 26, 2023

Nanobiotix
8.37 EUR -5.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held at 8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CEST on September 27, 2023

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that it will report its financial results for half-year ending June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, after the close of the US market.

This release will be followed by a conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CEST. During the call, Laurent Levy, chief executive officer, and Bart van Rhijn, chief financial officer, will briefly review the Company’s half-year results and provide an update on business activities before taking questions from participants.

Details for the call are as follows:
Live (US): 1-877-423-9813
Live France: 0 800 912 848
Live (international): 1-201-689-8573
Call me™: click here

Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator or they can click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event (dial-out). The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.nanobiotix.com. It is recommended to join 10 minutes prior the event start. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

Participants are invited to email their questions in advance to investors@nanobiotix.com.

About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in, among other, Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States).

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 20 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate–NBTXR3—which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has been granted with a CE marking in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix Communications
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com


Nanobiotix Investor Relations
Craig West
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 (617) 583-0211 
investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France – Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain
+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51
plgermain@ulysse-communication.com


LifeSci Advisors 
Ligia Vela-Reid 
+44 (0) 7413825310 
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten