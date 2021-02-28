SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

28.02.2021 01:01:00

Nano-technology alliance of Supreme Pharmatech and Professor M.R.Mozafari, a global nano technology expert

SAMUTPRAKARN, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand based manufacturer of food supplement products, Supreme Pharmatech Co., Ltd., just announced, that in December 2020 they have reached an agreement with world renowned scientist, Professor M.R.Mozafari, to join hands in development and production of a new generation of food supplement products based on liposomal technology.

Prof. M.R. Mozafari is a world class expert in the fields of encapsulation and controlled release of bioactive agents, nano-biotechnology, drug delivery and targeting. He has authored almost 300 publications, 8 patents and 5 books in the field of pharmaceutical nanotechnology. He has developed and patented a new method of industrial-scale manufacturing of liposomes, named for his research as the "Mozafari Method".

Mrs. Milint Winthasiri, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Pharmatech Co., Ltd., said that the development of liposomal technology will bring enormous opportunity to explore new potential markets worldwide. She added that the management of Supreme Pharmatech is delighted to join forces with Professor M.R. Mozafari, who will lead the Research and Development Department at Supreme Pharmatech.

A liposomal delivery system has many advantages over regular oral ingestion. The lipid components of liposomes are natural phospholipids, which are impervious to the various digestive enzymes, such as acids and bile salts. Liposomes have a low toxicity and a lack of immune system activation. Both water soluble and fat soluble ingredients, can be incorporated in the liposomal delivery system. Liposomes are capable of providing targeted delivery of vital bioactive compounds to the cells with highest ratio.

Liposomal process require the most advanced knowledge and know-how in nano-science, as well as the most advanced equipment. For the time being, Supreme Pharmatech is the only factory in South-East Asia, capable of producing liposomal raw materials and ready liposomal products in powdered and liquid forms.

In 2021, Supreme Pharmatech will focus on the development of highly demanded liposomal ingredients, especially liposomal vitamins C and D3, liposomal calcium and magnesium, liposomal coenzyme Q10, liposomal astaxanthin, as well as other liposomal bioactive ingredients – apigenin, curcumin, quercetin, kaempherol, hesperidin, silymarin, gingerol, berberine, resveratrol and many more.

In 2021 Supreme Pharmatech plans to open 6-7 more new branches abroad. All export sales will be based on liposomal or semi-liposomal poly-formulations with wide application. Supreme Pharmatech also has plans to adapt exported formulations to the local market and cooperate with local buyers of food supplement products on an OEM basis.

Supreme Pharmatech and Professor M.R.Mozafari are putting maximum effort to bring significant changes to the world's industry of food supplements and lift-up the image of Thailand as one of the world's leading countries in nano-technology.

Published at: https://activities.ch7.com/detail/465772
Company website: https://supremepharmatech.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12859933

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nano-technology-alliance-of-supreme-pharmatech-and-professor-mrmozafari-a-global-nano-technology-expert-301236875.html

SOURCE Supreme Pharmatech Co., Ltd.

