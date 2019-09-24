Nano Dimension Sells DragonFly LDM Additive Manufacturing System to CAS-CityU Joint Lab on Robotics

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Dimension Ltd., the world's leading 3D additive manufacturing provider for electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), today announced it has sold a DragonFly Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing (LDM) system to City University of Hong Kong (CityU), a globally-ranked (#52 in QS World University Rankings 2020) public research university in Kowloon, Hong Kong. A team of researchers and engineers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)-CityU Joint Lab on Robotics (located in CityU) plans to use the DragonFly LDM to facilitate faster prototyping of next-generation 3D integrated robotics and sensing structures, while lowering research and development costs.

With Nano Dimension's DragonFly LDM system, the researchers at CityU will be able to prototype and produce multi-layer PCBs and non-planar circuitry with complex geometric features and compact structures, owing to its ability to 3D-print metal and polymer simultaneously with high precision. This will enable the research lab to avoid traditional fabrication techniques such as lithography and etching, reducing development costs for sensing and electronic devices and make prototyping faster. Future innovations can lead to the development of four-dimensional (4D) actuators, which are new breeds of robotics actuators with embedded programmable architectures that can repeatedly self-morph in response to external stimuli.

"The DragonFly LDM's unique technology will provide CityU researchers with a substantial competitive advantage to perform leading-edge research in developing next generation sensing and robotics actuation systems," said Dr. Chan Ho-Yin, research assistant professor at CityU. "During the next two years, our team plans to implement 3D printed electronics technology into several advanced projects, including the development of injectable motion sensors for lab animals and integrated antennas for cyber physical robots."

"More and more now, we're seeing growing interest from universities and research labs to increase the adoption of additive manufacturing of electronics, for rapid innovation and time-savings, regardless of the complication of the circuit or component," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "Additive manufacturing technologies will significantly contribute to the development of CityU's new sensing systems and robotic actuators."

The DragonFly LDM printing technology is the industry's only comprehensive additive manufacturing platform for round-the-clock 3D printing of electronic circuitry. The groundbreaking system, introduced by Nano Dimension in July 2019, is designed for Industry 4.0 and manufacturing for the Internet of Things. The DragonFly LDM is the extension of the successful DragonFly Pro precision system for printing electronic components, including multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs), capacitors, coils, sensors, antennas and more.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a leading electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

