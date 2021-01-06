Nanalysis Begins Customer Shipments for New 100 MHz NMR Product

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (Nanalysis, TSXV: NSCIOTCQX: NSCIFFRA: 1N1), is pleased to announce that it has shipped the first four units of its new 100 MHz product to customers. Current sales backlog of this product is over $4.5 million and growing.

Dr. Susanne Riegel, Director of Marketing states "When Nanalysis entered the benchtop NMR market, we quickly identified the customer need for such a high-end product. Based on years of customer feedback, we have refined our product specifications and are excited to release this innovative product to address the demand. It has been extremely well received and I am excited about its potential in pharma, biotech, flavour and fragrance, personal care, advanced materials, security, energy, and many other sectors and end markets."

Neal Gallagher, Director of Product Development states "When marketing challenged our team to develop the highest performing permanent magnet platform possible, it became immediately clear that we had to throw out the standard playbook and start our thinking from scratch. This approach allowed us to really push the envelope in terms of considering how magnetic, mechanical, electrical, and thermal systems could interact. We overcame numerous materials and technical challenges along the way culminating in the strongest most sensitive compact permanent magnet platform in history. Never before has any organization been able to establish a stable magnetic field of over 2.3 Tesla of spectroscopic quality on the benchtop and I think our devotion to every aspect of the product will shine through in the customer experience.

I am very proud of our magnet, electronics, software, and system integration teams. Together, I believe we have achieved a landmark new product, and our customers agree. We will continue to create the most advanced products that enable our customers to solve ever more exciting problems using NMR and create the chemistry of the future - We are just getting started!"

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific added, "Now that this product is shipping to customers, I expect it to provide strong revenue growth going forward. Our sales team and distributor network are very excited about this product. Our manufacturing department has capacity to fulfill the current order backlog in the near term and the sales pipeline for the rest of the year is strong. Our Calgary and Strasbourg teams worked incredibly well together on this project. The first critical test of our ability to integrate RS2D's Cameleon4TM technology from last March's acquisition and enhance our MRI and NMR technology platform was a resounding success."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI' ,Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its cutting edge 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. Its spectrometers are used by chemical professionals spanning industries, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company electronic boards and software used to drive MRI equipment in pre-clinical configurations and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems.

