NAMI Greater Los Angeles County Announces Virtual Walk Event for 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is announcing its annual NAMIWalks event taking place Saturday, May 22, 2021, going virtual this year in light of the safer-at-home pandemic restrictions.

The theme this year is NAMIWalks Your Way. The largest annual mental health advocacy event in Southern California, NAMIWalks Los Angeles County raises funds for free programs and services that bring NAMI's message of hope and community to everyone impacted by mental illness. NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is delighted to partner with HealthNet, which has chosen this year to provide major support for the walk. Typically, nearly 4000 walkers attend the walk held in Grand Park.

The 2021 event will be held concurrently with NAMIWalks all over the country, leveraging technology for a United Day of Hope to honor Mental Health Awareness Month. "We're especially excited to bring people together to celebrate virtually given the past year's social isolation and hardship," said Davi Weber, NAMIWalks Manager. "We can change it up this year -- hold a virtual bake-off or do a 5K on a treadmill or stationary bike. Participants get to decide what participation looks like."

"With the elevated awareness of mental health during the pandemic, our hope is that we can drive more interest and support for taking care of our collective mental health," said NAMI Greater LA County CEO Brittney Weissman. "NAMIWalks Los Angeles County is all about breaking down stigma and raising awareness about mental health issues to make it easier for folks to seek help and support."

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.

Mental illness can be treated and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org . All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

To register for the virtual event, please click here .

