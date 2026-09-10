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Kudelski Aktie 1226836 / CH0012268360

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10.09.2026 17:31:13

NAGRAVISION Launches NAGRA® Venturi Agentic AI Integrated with Microsoft Azure to Strengthen Streaming Security

Kudelski
1.26 CHF 0.64%
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Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NAGRAVISION Launches NAGRA® Venturi Agentic AI Integrated with Microsoft Azure to Strengthen Streaming Security

10.09.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

NAGRAVISION’s streaming security solution gives Microsoft Azure customers greater visibility into piracy activity and helps prioritize action against increasingly sophisticated piracy threats.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — September 10, 2026NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the world's leading independent providers of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that NAGRA Venturi will combine its anti-piracy intelligence capabilities with agentic AI capabilities built on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Foundry to help content owners identify, prioritize threat to revenue, rights value and audience trust. The solution transforms multi-source piracy data into actionable intelligence, enabling streamers to focus resources on the threats causing the greatest revenue loss and operational risk.

As streaming piracy becomes more organized, more automated and increasingly powered by AI, the security challenge extends beyond content theft.  Piracy affects content value, audience trust and the sustainability of the digital media ecosystem. Addressing it requires a combination of highly scalable trusted and secure technology platforms, advanced intelligence and coordinated action.

“Trust is fundamental to the success of today’s digital economy, and nowhere is that more important than in the protection of valuable content rights,” said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President & COO at NAGRAVISION. “As piracy becomes industrialized at scale and AI-driven, organizations need more than isolated tools. They need intelligence, visibility and coordinated action.  NAGRA Venturi brings those capabilities together to transform anti-piracy operations into measurable business outcomes.”

NAGRA Venturi, integrated with Microsoft Azure and built using Foundry, empowers streamers with greater clarity about piracy operations and enables faster detection of high-impact threats and more targeted end-to-end interventions against revenue leakage and content theft. For Microsoft Azure customers, that means anti-piracy shifts from a reactive cost to measurable protection of revenue, rights value and digital trust.

“Protecting digital experiences requires continuous innovation and close working relationships.  As piracy techniques become more sophisticated, access to actionable intelligence becomes increasingly critical,” said Simon Crownshaw, CTO & Head of Media and Entertainment Worldwide at Microsoft. “NAGRA Venturi provides visibility and prioritization capabilities that support our efforts to identify and address piracy threats while securing a more trusted environment for owners, distributors and consumers.”

NAGRA Venturi is NAGRAVISION’s intelligence-led streaming security solution for the AI era. Designed to focus on proactive decisioning rather than reactive enforcement, it transforms multi-source, fragmented piracy data at scale into prioritized intelligence to deliver business impact.  Through NEXUS, the NAGRA Anti-Piracy Center, it provides real-time visibility across measurement, monitoring, analytics and enforcement, while also providing advanced device and platform security. It enables streamers and rights holders to protect value, maintain control and stay ahead of evolving threats.

NAGRA Venturi will be a featured demonstration on both the Microsoft (14.A70) and NAGRAVISION (1.C81) booths at the forthcoming IBC show in Amsterdam from 11- 14 September.  To book a meeting or to schedule a demonstration, click here.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X

Media Contacts

Gary Crosilla
Senior Corporate Communication Manager
NAGRAVISION
Kudelski Group
+41 79 593 93 25
gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb
Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION
+1 (401) 318-2229
nagravision@castercomm.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2397380

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397380  10.09.2026 CET/CEST

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