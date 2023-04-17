NAGRA Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Membership further expands NAGRAs relationship with AWS to increase access and utilization of market leading content protection and distribution solutions for the media & entertainment industry



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA April 17, 2023 NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the worlds leading independent providers of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industrys highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. NAGRA participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes NAGRA customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Customers leveraging NAGRA technologies for content and service protection, watermarking and video streaming platforms increasingly leverage the cloud to drive operational efficiencies and leverage software as a service and platform as a service (SaaS/PaaS). Through the completion of AWS Foundational Technical Reviews (FTR), and acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, NAGRA has improved customer access and provided added peace of mind that NAGRA solutions can rapidly scale to meet new business requirements. The AWS ISV Accelerate program also allows NAGRA to better collaborate with AWS field sellers to meet customer needs globally.

Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a key milestone as we continue to develop our relationship with AWS and strive to make our solutions as accessible as possible to as many media and entertainment providers as we can, said Sebastian Kramer, SVP Business Development and Product Line Management at NAGRA. Our teams are actively engaged with AWS to support our customers with their migration to the cloud alongside realizing new co-sell opportunities with our industry-leading solutions.

NAGRA successfully completed the FTR for NexGuard Forensic Watermarking in December 2022 and OpenTV Video Platform and Active Streaming Protection in February 2023. These validations assure customers that NAGRA solutions, on AWS, utilize AWS services both efficiently and effectively. Examples of NAGRA customers using such solutions include Claro Colombia, Vodafone Group and StarHub.

