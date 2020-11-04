NAGRA content protection solutions selected by Canal+ Group for satellite operator M7

PRESS RELEASE

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – November 4th, 2020 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that Canal+ Group, the leading French audiovisual media group, has selected NAGRA content protection technologies to secure pay-TV services for M7, the Luxembourg-based satellite operator it acquired in 2019, across new and legacy set-top boxes. NAGRA Protect and Guard solutions provide both card-based and cardless content protection and meet stringent studio requirements for premium 4K Ultra HD and early release content.

“NAGRA solutions deliver the highest level of content protection and what we required to secure M7’s premium content and service on a range of set-top boxes, including newer and older models,” said Jérôme Trift, EVP Technology at CANAL+ International. “Having the ability to leverage the boxes we have in the field was key for us. In addition, NAGRA solutions enables us to future-proof our platform with solutions that can seamlessly adapt and secure content in a hybrid satellite/OTT environment and were the best choice to meet these requirements.”

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Canal+ Group through their M7 satellite operations to help them make the most of their legacy set-top box investments,” said Thierry LeGrand, SVP EMEA, NAGRA. “Our Protect and Guard solutions are premium broadcast security solutions that are continusly developed and updated to withstand even the most advanced hack attempts. As M7’s pay-TV strategy evolves, their platform will be ready to secure advanced broadcast business models with a full portfolio of security features as well as benefit from our forensic watermarking and anti-piracy services.”

NAGRA Protect is a cardless-without-compromise security client that provides an unprecedented level of security for a software-based solution, that boasts the largest certified system-on-chip (SOC) and set-top box partner network, giving service providers more freedom of choice when selecting the chip and set-top box that best meets their needs. NAGRA Guard is a smart-card based solution that delivers supports any business feature in the market and is designed to withstand even the most advanced hack attempts.

M7 operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Germany. The operator has approximately 2.5 million subscribers.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski and LinkedIn.

