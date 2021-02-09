Nagamasa Global Expands International Reach

TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagamasa Global, a commodity broker that aims to offer the highest level of customer service and transaction capability required by today's sophisticated financial market participants, today announced that it expands global presence with clients in 50 countries and 6 territories or other jurisdictions.

Nagamasa Global's Business Development Team travels worldwide to develop, support and maintain important relationships with current and prospective clients.

"Nagamasa Global's expanding international client base appreciates our regular travel to Europe, Dubai, India and the APAC region. These efforts continue to increase our global footprint," said Kazuo Yoshika, Senior Vice President, Business Development. "We avoid the proprietary trading conflict of interest and invest time, effort and resources strengthening client relationships."

"I made trips to Hong Kong visiting clients and prospects. I see my Hong Kong clients almost as often as when I lived there," added Tetsu Jinnai, Executive Vice President, Business Development.

Our International Execution Desk provides clients market access and a backup plan to electronic trading. Overnight operations, risk and technology support combine with server colocation services enabling clients to trade with speed and confidence from across the globe and knowing that Nagamasa Global is available for them around the clock.

"Nagamasa Global's increasingly global client base reflects the success of our travel commitment. Regular travel to Europe, the Middle East and U.S. regions provides a personal touch valued by our international clients," continued Mr. Kazuo Yoshika. "We invest time, effort and resources to strengthen these important relationships."

"I travel with a team of professionals hired specifically to service Nagamasa Global's European clients. In the last six months, we visited London, Dublin, Wien and Paris. Face-to-face meetings are critical to serve our international clients and explore new business opportunities," added Tetsu Jinnai, Executive Vice President, Business Development.

About Nagamasa Global

Nagamasa Global provides insights in the commodities markets to all market participants to allow them to make better business decisions with confidence. The firm includes a team of experienced financial and market advisors offering a vast list of services for small-scale businesses, individuals, corporate and governmental entities. The company is emerging as a trusted commodity broker with customers from different sectors looking for expertise in pricing, news, and analytics. The company focuses on feasibility more than anything else, and this is the reason it provides a wide array of products and services to its clients that allow them to better sustain their investments.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Nagamasa Global, Tetsu Jinnai, or Kazuo Yoshika. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service or information above. Please consult a registered investment advisor before making any investment. This press release is not a solicitation.

