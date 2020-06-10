Nader Iskander, MD FACS Of San Antonio Eye Specialists Becomes The First Surgeon In The San Antonio Region To Implant the TECNIS Multifocal Toric II Lens For Patients Und

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nader Iskander, MD FACS, the medical director of San Antonio Eye Specialists, is the first surgeon in the San Antonio region to implant the TECNIS Multifocal Toric II IOL. This recently FDA approved technology utilizes frosted haptics, which results in better stability once placed inside of the eye. Haptics are small arms on the TECNIS Multifocal Toric II lens, which help hold the IOL in place. The frosted haptic technology helps keep the lens in the proper position once the lens is put within the eye by creating more surface texture and friction between the lens and capsular bag.

"I'm very excited to be able to offer this technology to our patients. The TECNIS Multifocal Toric II lens allows me to correct both presbyopia and astigmatism in cataract patients who are good candidates. Furthermore, the frosted haptic technology offers more lens stability, resulting in improved long-term results," says Dr. Iskander.

A large majority of patients undergoing cataract surgery have astigmatism, which would affect their vision postoperatively if left uncorrected. The TECNIS Multifocal Toric II lens allows for astigmatism correction up to +2.75 diopters, and helps correct presbyopia. Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near vision as we age, usually beginning around the age of 40. The TECNIS Multifocal Toric II lens helps cataract patients see at most distances, even up close, with little or no dependence on reading glasses or bifocals.

About Cataracts

Cataracts are caused when the natural lens of the eye turns cloudy. This causes symptoms such as a loss of visual acuity, loss of seeing vibrant colors, as well as glare and halos while driving at night. Most cataracts are a result of aging, however cataracts can be caused by eye trauma, diabetes and genetics, such as congenital cataracts at birth. At San Antonio Eye Specialists, we make cataract surgery more precise and more predictable by offering laser-assisted cataract removal technology and premium lens options such as the TECNIS Multifocal Toric II IOL.

About San Antonio Eye Specialists

San Antonio Eye Specialists is a full service ophthalmic practice located in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Nader Iskander, his medical associates, and his outstanding staff provide San Antonio eye care patients with cataract surgery, LASIK laser vision correction, glaucoma treatment and more at their state-of-the-art practice. Since 2002, Dr. Nader Iskander has sought to provide San Antonio with service and results that exceed expectations in every way.

