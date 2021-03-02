NadaMoo! Dairy-Free Ice Cream Launches No Sugar Added Line, which is *Almost Too Good to be True

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NadaMoo! – the original dairy-free, coconut milk ice cream rich in plant-based ingredients – announced today the launch of four no sugar added flavors to their current, creamy lineup. Available this month in Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Mint Chip, the new line will satiate the toughest cravings with NadaMoo!'s guilt-free formula.

"Over the past years, more and more consumers have embraced a commitment to their long-term health which includes a reduction in sugar and dairy, but we recognize that doesn't stop cravings for the occasional, decadent treat," said Daniel Nicholson, president and CEO, NadaMoo!. "With this launch, consumers who closely watch their sugar intake can finally let ice cream out of the penalty box, while staying on track with their wellness goals."

The no sugar added line will feature the brand's original plant-inspired coconut base, the key ingredient in achieving NadaMoo!'s iconic creamy texture. To keep sugar levels low but still tasty, the line will be sweetened with organic allulose, organic erythritol and a touch of stevia extract – a thoughtful approach that satisfies the well-honed sweet tooth. Each serving also includes just 17g-21g of carbohydrates (10-13g net carbs), which is in line for most carb-restrictive diets, including those with diabetes.

"I'm not claiming that we've hit a 'pigs flying' level of achievement, but close," joked Nicholson. "In all seriousness, it can feel pretty liberating to be able to bring back the simple delights of life – like ice cream – without the baggage."

And it keeps getting better: The Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Mint Chip flavors are created with organic vanilla beans, ripe strawberries, organic chocolate, and organic peppermint oil respectively. Every ingredient in NadaMoo!'s pints are grown in pesticide and synthetic-free soil, processed without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and are certified non-GMO, gluten-free and B-Corp. NadaMoo! also remains committed to using low-impact, environmentally friendly farming practices and 100% sustainably sourced sugarcane & paper-based packaging.

The no sugar added Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Mint Chip will bring NadaMoo!'s product lineup to 19 dairy free flavors (plus rotating seasonal flavors) available at select retailers nationwide, including Publix, and via nadamoo.com for $5.99/pint. No sugar added will be available at the brands local Scoop Shop in Austin, Texas. Note: prices may vary at retail locations. For more information, follow @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter, and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

About NadaMoo!

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably sourced and certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family, and has since redefined the market with over 20 lower calorie, lower fat, and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. Everything in their pints is sourced and manufactured sustainably, packed with nutrients and good fats. For more information on NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com , or @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter, and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

Media Contact

Jamie Yale

jyale@blazepr.com

610-731-4993

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nadamoo-dairy-free-ice-cream-launches-no-sugar-added-line-which-is-almost-too-good-to-be-true-301237985.html

SOURCE NadaMoo!