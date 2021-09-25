SMI 11’817 -1.0%  SPI 15’339 -1.0%  Dow 34’798 0.1%  DAX 15’532 -0.7%  Euro 1.0824 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’159 -0.9%  Gold 1’750 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’725 -4.3%  Dollar 0.9257 0.2%  Öl 78.0 1.0% 
> > >
25.09.2021 01:41:00

Nacha Commends IRS for Sending 430,000 Child Tax Credit Payments by Same Day ACH

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent over 430,000 Advance Child Tax Credit (ACTC) payments by Same Day ACH to quickly and securely reach the majority of families that had received ACTC payments in July and August but didn't receive their September payments.

"We commend the IRS for turning to Same Day ACH to deliver urgently needed Child Tax Credit relief payments to American families in a matter of a few hours," said Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer. "The ACH Network offers the Same Day ACH capability for these and other time-sensitive payments, including disaster and other relief payments."

About Same Day ACH

Same Day ACH payments are processed and received in as fast as a few hours and this faster payment capability is an essential component of the modern ACH Network. Same Day ACH can reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts for consumers, businesses and government entities.

Same Day ACH marked its fifth anniversary on Sept 23, 2021. Since its launch, 1.2 billion Same Day ACH payments have been made totaling $1.5 trillion. In the first half of 2021, Same Day ACH volume rose 86.3% to 291 million and value increased 123% to $439 billion from the first half of 2020.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation and advisory services.

Contact: Victoria Day
Nacha
703-561-3952
vday@nacha.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacha-commends-irs-for-sending-430-000-child-tax-credit-payments-by-same-day-ach-301385028.html

SOURCE Nacha

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Talk: Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Experte am Börsentag | BX Swiss TV

Live am BörsenTAG in Zürich, 11. September 2021 – was Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin auf der Messe interessiert, welche Rolle alternative Anlageklassen, Rohstoffe & Edelmetalle spielen, erfahren die BXTV Zuschauer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt Torsten Dennin einen Einblick wie es weiter mit den Krptowährungen geht. Was macht der Bitcoin? Handelt es sich weiter um die «typische» Volatilität und wo könnten Kursziele für das Jahresende 2021 liegen?

Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Talk: Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Experte am Börsentag | BX Swiss TV

Inside

24.09.21 Fedex kassiert Jahresprognose – Aktie bricht ein
24.09.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtskorrektur läuft noch / EUR/USD – Unterm 10er-EMA weiter schwach
23.09.21 Vontobel: Pharmawerte im Fokus
23.09.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post leidet unter FedEx-Zahlen
23.09.21 Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Talk: Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Experte am Börsentag | BX Swiss TV
22.09.21 SMI - Anleger greifen nur zaghaft zu
21.09.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf General Motors Co
20.09.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla, Varta
10.09.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Minding the gender gap, with L’Oréal and Equileap
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin & Co. brechen ein: China stuft Handel mit Kryptowährungen als illegal ein - auch Krypto-Aktien in Rot
Schwedens Zentralbank-Chef warnt: Der Bitcoin "könnte kollabieren"
US-Börsen gehen nur wenig verändert ins Wochenende -- SMI beendet Sitzung schwächer -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich gespalten
Evergrande-Krise erinnert an Lehman-Pleite - So schätzen Analysten das Evergrande-Chaos ein
Fitch bestätigt Ratings von UBS und Credit Suisse - UBS-CEO sieht nur "unwesentliche" Evergrande-Risiken - Aktien steigen letztendlich
Roche-Aktie: WHO empfiehlt Coronacocktail von Roche/Regeneron für COVID-Risikopatienten
Credit Suisse hat offenbar noch vergangenes Jahr Evergrande-Bonds verkauft
Darum hält ARK Invest-Gründerin Cathie Wood das NFT-Geschäft für den nächsten Megatrend
Relief Therapeutics schreibt im Semester wegen gestiegener Kosten Verluste - Aktie beendet Handel im Minus
Nike-Aktie schliesst tiefrot: Nike leidet unter Corona-Stopp in vietnamesischen Fabriken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit