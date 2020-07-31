NACDS Statement on Crucial Role of Pharmacies in Eventual COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment

ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) President and CEO Steven C. Anderson issued the following statement today regarding the nation's ongoing preparations for the eventual deployment of COVID-19 vaccines:

"By any measure, America's pharmacies present patients and the nation with an efficient, effective and essential component of vaccine deployment. They will need to be part of the delivery plan for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments when available.

"There's a community pharmacy within five miles of 90 percent of Americans, and that has powerful implications for reaching rural populations and those suffering from disparities in healthcare. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that including pharmacies in a pandemic vaccination model can help the nation vaccinate 80 percent of the population seven weeks faster.

"We look forward to remaining an integral part of the nation's planning and preparations for administering vaccines and treatments as the American public expects."

In addition, NACDS notes the following facts:



Chain and independent pharmacies serve patients and communities with nearly 60,000 locations and more than 180,000 pharmacists.

Pharmacies and pharmacists demonstrated tremendous value when they answered the call during the H1N1 pandemic a decade ago – helping our public health system vaccinate Americans efficiently and effectively. Pharmacies accounted for 23 percent of all vaccines distributed during that time period, when delivering such care was new to pharmacies.

Currently, about one-in-three adults receive their flu shots at a pharmacy.

A significant percentage of vaccines doses dispensed in pharmacies are administered during nights, weekends and holidays. One pharmacy chain's study put the figure at 30.5 percent.

The above statistics and more information can be found in NACDS' report "Pharmacies: A Vital Partner in Reopening America."

A Morning Consult survey commissioned by NACDS found that 86 percent of Americans say pharmacists should be allowed to provide a COVID-19 vaccine when developed.

A recent article describes the frequency of Medicare patients' encounters with community pharmacies and the positive implications for access to health and wellness services.

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' over 80 chain member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability.

