11.08.2019 11:00:00

Nabd, the Middle East's Top News Aggregator App, Launches on the Web: Nabd.com

DUBAI, August 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's finally here, a beautiful version of the highly-popular Arabic news aggregator app, Nabd, on the web via the launch of Nabd.com

Nabd is ranked as the #1 Arabic news app, across the Middle East. "In fact, Nabd is so popular, it has attained a top ten spot across all app categories in thirteen countries, putting it in the same league as WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat," as mentioned by VentureBeat.

The Nabd.com portal curates the most viral Arabic stories in every category (such as news, sports, economy, travel, tech, and many more), and includes the most-trending local stories from every Middle Eastern country, offering a unique and enjoyable news reading experience for web users.

"This is a major milestone for us, and a highly-demanded request from our users," says Abdur-Rahman El-Sayed, the Chief Executive Officer at Nabd. "The newly launched Nabd.com portal will further extend the reach of the Nabd platform, and enable web users to enjoy an exceptional experience in consuming trending Arabic content and stories."

The portal relies on an adaptive, beautifully-designed user interface that serves both desktop and mobile web users, and on Nabd's proprietary technology and smart content engine, which analyses news stories in real-time to determine the most viral and trending ones.

Click here to visit Nabd.com.

About Nabd (http://www.nabdapp.com)
Nabd is a Personalized Arabic News App, enabling Arab users across the globe to stay up-to-date with their favorite topics on the go. Today, Nabd reaches over 20 million users, generating over one Billion page-views every quarter, making it the biggest Arabic app globally.

 

SOURCE Nabd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Weltweit senken Zentralbanken ihren Leitzins - die Gründe
KW 32: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Facebook Coin Libra: Behörden besorgt wegen persönlicher Daten
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Welche Vor- bzw. Nachteile bringt die Dollar-Dominanz mit sich?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB