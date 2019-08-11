Nabd, the Middle East's Top News Aggregator App, Launches on the Web: Nabd.com

DUBAI, August 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's finally here, a beautiful version of the highly-popular Arabic news aggregator app, Nabd, on the web via the launch of Nabd.com

Nabd is ranked as the #1 Arabic news app, across the Middle East. "In fact, Nabd is so popular, it has attained a top ten spot across all app categories in thirteen countries, putting it in the same league as WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat," as mentioned by VentureBeat.

The Nabd.com portal curates the most viral Arabic stories in every category (such as news, sports, economy, travel, tech, and many more), and includes the most-trending local stories from every Middle Eastern country, offering a unique and enjoyable news reading experience for web users.

"This is a major milestone for us, and a highly-demanded request from our users," says Abdur-Rahman El-Sayed, the Chief Executive Officer at Nabd. "The newly launched Nabd.com portal will further extend the reach of the Nabd platform, and enable web users to enjoy an exceptional experience in consuming trending Arabic content and stories."

The portal relies on an adaptive, beautifully-designed user interface that serves both desktop and mobile web users, and on Nabd's proprietary technology and smart content engine, which analyses news stories in real-time to determine the most viral and trending ones.

Click here to visit Nabd.com.

About Nabd (http://www.nabdapp.com)

Nabd is a Personalized Arabic News App, enabling Arab users across the globe to stay up-to-date with their favorite topics on the go. Today, Nabd reaches over 20 million users, generating over one Billion page-views every quarter, making it the biggest Arabic app globally.

