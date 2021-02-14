SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’692 0.2%  Dollar 0.8914 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 

14.02.2021 11:05:00

N95-type Respirator Masks: Medicom now producing almost 5 million units per month at new Montreal plant

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quebec company AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of procedure and respiratory masks, announced today that the company is now producing 4.8 million SafeMask Architect Pro™ N95-type masks per month at the Medicom plant in Montreal.

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

Production of these masks began in September 2020 at a plant that was set up in Saint-Laurent in just three months in the midst of a pandemic. To date, all local production of these respiratory protection devices has been dedicated to fulfilling contracts signed with the governments of Quebec and Canada.

"Medicom is a company that is deeply rooted in the local community, while having an international footprint. That is our strength and what gives us the agility we need to adapt to best meet local needs. The addition of a night shift has allowed us to increase our production of N95-type masks by nearly 100,000 units per 24 hours of production. This is quite a feat considering several factors such as the shortage of specialized labour and the availability of raw materials," commented Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

A locally made mask of incomparable quality
Medicom's SafeMask Architect Pro N95-type masks were approved by Health Canada and the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST) following rigorous testing. These respirator masks are recommended for protection against non-oil aerosols and have been evaluated for use in healthcare facilities according to recognized standards for biocompatibility, flammability and fluid resistance.

About the Medicom Group
The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen and Ocean Pacific brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the covid-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

The Medicom SafeMask® Architect Pro™ 95PFE-L2 respirator offers optimal respiratory protection by filtering out over 95% of airborne particles. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

The Medicom SafeMask® Architect Pro™ 95PFE-L2 respirator has been produced in Montreal since September 2020 at the company's state-of-the-art plant that was set up in Saint-Laurent in just three months in the midst of a pandemic. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/n95-type-respirator-masks-medicom-now-producing-almost-5-million-units-per-month-at-new-montreal-plant-301227874.html

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

