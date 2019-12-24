24.12.2019 17:00:00

MyVR Property Management Software partners with Lynx to provide short-term rentals with keyless entry and smart home automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyVR is excited to announce its newest integration with enterprise home automation software platform, Lynx (formally VirtualKEY). Through this partnership, clients can automatically give guests unique 4 digit PIN for access. Client can sync data from Lynx into their centralized MyVR dashboard for reporting, tracking and management.

MyVR offers the short-term rental industry the most complete and reliable marketing and management software platform. Features include integrated channel management, powerful marketing tools, a modern, open API to help clients scale their business, and much more.

Lynx provides short-term rental managers with a powerful but easy-to-use smart-home automation solution that includes wireless keyless entry, asset protection, energy savings and staff management. With keyless access, real-time monitoring for leaks, carbon monoxide levels and smoke, and rule-based automation for property temperature and lights, savvy property-care teams can manage rentals in any location and provide a consistent level of service.

"We are very excited to expand our home automation integration partners with the addition of Lynx," says Jonathan Murray, CEO of MyVR. "Our clients differentiate themselves in the marketplace to both asset owners and guests by providing superior services that can scale. Lynx leverages MyVR data to bring the power of IoT devices to the short-term rental industry."

"The MyVR and Lynx integration will allow fully automated self-check-ins allowing property managers to easily monetize early check-ins and late check-outs. With temperature control and other sensors, property managers will see a direct impact on their top as well as the bottom line. We are excited to partner with MyVR to become the new standard of enterprise short-term rental management" - Dipen Gala, COO, Lynx

For more information on MyVR and leveraging the Lynx integration, visit http://www.MyVR.com. to schedule a personalized demo and consultation.

About MyVR
MyVR is a cloud-based software solution for short-term rental property managers. From a centralized dashboard, MyVR customers can manage 70+ premium listing sites (including AirBnB, HomeAway, Booking.com, Expedia and VRBO), launch their own direct sales channels, and automate renter communications and day-to-day workflow. MyVR's open and extensible platform allows customers to integrate their in-house tools and connect to best-of-breed third party apps, while retaining control of their data in a centralized workspace. MyVR is backed by True Ventures, Y Combinator, SV Angel, and numerous angel investors. To learn more about MyVR, visit http://www.MyVR.com.

About Lynx
Lynx is an enterprise keyless and home automation software powering properties in 230 cities. Their manufacturer-agnostic automation software integrates with a variety of Smart Locks from Yale, Schlage, Dorma Kaba, etc. and over 300 home automation devices (lighting control, thermostats, pool sensors, Alexa, etc.). The platform automatically syncs reservation information from Property Management Systems (PMS) to deliver time-sensitive PIN codes for guests and staff, temperature and noise management, monetize services like an early check-in or late check-out and collect emails of all the guests in the group to increase remarketing conversions. To learn more about Lynx, visit http://www.getlynx.co

 

SOURCE MyVR

