Mytilineos Holdings Aktie [Valor: 1120768 / ISIN: GRS393503008]
20.09.2022 08:00:55

Mytilineos (MYTIL): Profiting from energy transition

Mytilineos Holdings
14.47 EUR 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Mytilineos (MYTIL): Profiting from energy transition

20-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 20 September 2022

 

Mytilineos (MYTIL): Profiting from energy transition

Mytilineos is well placed to benefit from several energy transition-related themes. Mytilineoss proactive management team has shown foresight in its investment decisions on decarbonisation over the last few years. It has built a renewable portfolio of c 8.6GW, including 2.4GW in Greece and 6.2GW of international projects that are mostly being developed for sale; it is decarbonising its integrated aluminium production facility, such that it should benefit from low carbon aluminium branding from 2025; and it is increasing its activities in sustainable infrastructure projects. We estimate the share of earnings (EBITDA) derived from energy transition activities will increase from 26% in 2021 to 57% in 2025 (and 60% from 2026), which will help drive a four-year group EPS CAGR of 18%, with Mytilineos continuing to achieve superior returns (c 14% ROCE). It is well funded to support its investment in the energy transition, with financial flexibility of c 1.5bn augmented by strong operating cash flow in all business areas.

 

Our per-share valuation of 27.0 (c 85% above the current share price) is based on a 10-year discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology, which better reflects Mytilineoss growth prospects under the energy transition. We cross-check with a sum-of-the-parts peer valuation, which implies a valuation of 27.8/share, 3% above our DCF valuation.  


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

James Magness +44 (0)20 3077 5756 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1444719  20-Sep-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444719&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

