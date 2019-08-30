30.08.2019 02:00:00

MyTana Releases Upgraded PGR400 Municipal Inspection System

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyTana, a manufacturer and distributor of cleaning, maintenance and inspection tools for the plumber and drain cleaning markets, released the next generation of the PGR400 Municipal Inspection System sewer push camera.

Capable of inspecting up to 400 feet of pipe, the system's structural upgrades prioritize mobility, ease of use and versatility. New features include a more sturdy and compact reel frame; balanced weight and anti-skid feet making it easier to tilt and maneuver; a monitor mount offering full swivel for optimal viewing while inspecting; a reel brake with adjustable drag to control or halt spin; and multiple push rod lengths.

Designed for small to medium municipalities, this manhole-to-manhole inspection system is suitable for 4"–12" lines. Additional features include a 12" daylight readable screen, all-digital recording and wireless streaming to any mobile device. The PGR400's 1-1/2" diameter self-leveling camera head produces crystal-clear color imagery and has a 512Hz sonde transmitter built in.

"This new generation of PGR400 brings a greater level of durability and control, while allowing room for custom configuration," says general manager of MyTana Brent Hill. "We are proud of the performance
this push camera will deliver to our municipal customers."

About MyTana Manufacturing
St. Paul, Minnesota-based MyTana is a full-service manufacturer of drain cleaning and inspection equipment, including cable machines, drain jetters and plumber cameras. The company also offers cables, blades, nozzles and other accessories for plumbers and drain cleaners. By selling direct, MyTana is able to maintain competitive pricing while offering a high level of personalized service and support. All MyTana equipment is factory-direct and American made. Visit MyTana online at https://www.mytana.com

 

SOURCE MyTana

