MYND Life Sciences Expands Intellectual Portfolio to Target Alzheimer's disease and related forms of Dementia with Chemical Subclasses of Psilocybin Analogues

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has expanded its intellectual property portfolio for diseases of the central nervous system, including methods for treating or delaying Alzheimer's disease and related forms of dementia.

MYND's research team has shown significant progress in advancing its proprietary technologies that may impact central nervous system diseases including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia by possibly delaying or in some instances potentially reversing the progress of these forms of diseases. MYND has bolstered its novel drug discovery pipeline by commencing preclinical testing of chemical subclasses of psilocybin analogues with the goal to enter clinical trials to treat Alzheimer's disease and other related forms of dementia.

"Our preclinical research is uncovering new therapeutic approaches and we plan to exhaustively explore these new leads for treating Alzheimer's disease and other dementias," stated Dr. Wilf Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer.

The World Health Organization estimates that between 44 and 50 million people worldwide are suffering from Alzheimer's disease or related forms of dementia. That includes approximately six million Americans and nearly one million Canadians suffering from dementias.

"Diagnosing, preventing and treating diseases of the central nervous system is at the core of our focused corporate strategy," said Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO of MYND Life Sciences. "Alzheimer's disease effects millions of people around the globe and remains a catastrophic condition without a cure. MYND's intellectual property holdings have recently been expanded to address unmet needs in treating Alzheimer's disease that may create significant value for MYND shareholders."

For more information and to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences is a medicine biotech company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical drug development. The Company is advancing medicinal substances through rigorous science and clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-expands-intellectual-portfolio-to-target-alzheimers-disease-and-related-forms-of-dementia-with-chemical-subclasses-of-psilocybin-analogues-301318339.html

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.