Mylan Releases "A Legacy of Impact: 2019 Global Social Responsibility Report"

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) has been working since its founding in 1961 to create access to medicine for patients, and that aspiration has included a strong commitment to long-term thinking, sustainability and making a positive impact. Since 2019 is currently expected to be Mylan's last year as a standalone company, Mylan has chronicled both its history and 2019 social responsibility milestones in its newly published "A Legacy of Impact: 2019 Global Social Responsibility Report."

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8094855-mylan-global-social-responsibility-gsr-report/

The report provides a comprehensive, enterprise-wide overview of Mylan's operations as they relate to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. More specifically, it includes an overview of the company's impact over the years on access to medicine, patients, employees, the environment, global public health and the community and highlights its most recent efforts and achievements in those areas.

The report's publication comes at a time when the world is united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mylan's focus remains on the health and safety of its employees, while also working to ensure supply continuity as well as support patients and communities during this unprecedented time. The company will continue to provide regular updates on its efforts via its website.

"While the world around us has changed, Mylan's mission has remained the same for almost 60 years," said Heather Bresch, CEO of Mylan. "Our passion for delivering better health for a better world is at the core of everything we do and has never been more important. From establishing pathways for high quality, affordable generics and biosimilars to our current role in continuing to help fight the battle against COVID-19, we have been committed throughout our history to achieving positive and sustained impact."

In 2019 alone, Mylan demonstrated this commitment by:

Delivering ~62 billion doses of medicine across more than 165 countries and territories, including ~90% of low- and lower-middle-income countries;

Providing Mylan medication to ~60% of the world's HIV+ children receiving treatment;

Growing our renewable energy consumption by 25%;

Becoming the first generic manufacturer to receive WHO prequalification for a hepatitis C treatment; and

Announcing a global partnership to increase access to tuberculosis treatments in many low-income countries.

"A fundamental component of Mylan's operations and overall focus is ensuring long-term, sustainable results and positive impact in everything we do," said Lara Ramsburg, head of Corporate Affairs at Mylan. "Combined with the daily dedication of our workforce of approximately 35,000 people around the world, Mylan has engrained a global social responsibility infrastructure designed to continually evolve to meet the future ahead."

To learn more visit http://www.mylan.com/en/social-responsibility.

Commitment to the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact

Mylan is a signatory to the U.N. Global Compact and is committed to its 10 principles aimed at protecting human rights and the environment and ensuring fair labor and corruption-free business practices. The Global Social Responsibility 2019 Progress Report constitutes Mylan's Communication on Progress Report.

Support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by all U.N. Member States in 2015, form the basis for collectively creating a better future by addressing fundamental global challenges such as poverty, poor health, inequality and climate change, among others. Mylan supports this agenda and recognizes that companies must play a central role in helping to achieve these development goals.

Good Health and Well-Being (3) is the goal where we can have our most significant positive impact. Mylan's mission, our broad and diverse portfolio across ten key therapeutic areas – combined with our long-standing commitment to increasing access to high quality medicine through innovation, expansion and partnerships – strongly positions Mylan to make continued contributions toward this goal.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with regard to 2019 currently being expected to be Mylan's last year as a standalone company; the potential impact of COVID-19 and Mylan's role in continuing to help fight the battle against COVID-19; and Mylan's focus remaining on the health and safety of its employees, while also working to ensure supply continuity as well as support patients and communities during this unprecedented time. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to; the potential widespread and highly uncertain impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in, interruptions to, or difficulties with Mylan's or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the effect of any changes in Mylan's or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; other changes in third-party relationships; the impact of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the businesses of Mylan or its partners; the scope, timing, and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of any such proceedings on Mylan's or its partners' business; any regulatory, legal, or other impediments to Mylan's or its partners' ability to bring products to market; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators, and changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations, in the United States and abroad; Mylan's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; risks associated with international operations; other uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management; and the other risks detailed in Mylan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mylan undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-releases-a-legacy-of-impact-2019-global-social-responsibility-report-301052034.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.