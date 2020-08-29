29.08.2020 00:30:00

Mylan Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Four Lots of Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP Due to Carton Label Mix-Up

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that its U.S.-based Mylan Institutional LLC business is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall to the hospital/clinic level of four lots of Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP 450 mg/9 mL, packaged in cartons of 10 single-dose 9 mL vials and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP 1000 mg/10 mL, packaged in cartons of 10 single-dose 10 mL vials.

These batches are being recalled due to the potential for cartons labeled as Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP to contain vials of Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP and cartons labeled as Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP to contain vials of Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP. The individual vials contained within the cartons are accurately labeled as Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP or Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP. Both of these medications are administered in a hospital setting only by trained healthcare professionals. To date, Mylan has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP and Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP are used to treat different conditions. If Tranexamic acid is administered to a patient in place of Amiodarone or vice versa, it could present a risk to patient safety.  If Amiodarone HCl Injection is inadvertently administered it could result in low blood pressure and irregular heartbeat, including lower than expected heart rate, which could have immediate life-threatening effects on cardiac function. If treatment with Amiodarone HCl Injection, when needed, is delayed this could result in continued irregular heartbeat and potential life-threatening effects on cardiac function. If Tranexamic Acid Injection is inadvertently administered it could result in adverse events, including blood clotting, seizures, hypersensitivity reactions, visual disturbances, and dizziness. If treatment with Tranexamic Acid Injection, when needed, is delayed this could result in limited to serious and life-threatening bleeding events.

Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP is an antiarrhythmic agent indicated for initiation of treatment and prophylaxis of frequently recurring ventricular fibrillation (VF) and hemodynamically unstable ventricular tachycardia (VT) in patients' refractory to other therapy. Tranexamic acid injection is indicated in patients with hemophilia for short term use to reduce or prevent hemorrhage and reduce the need for replacement therapy during and following tooth extraction.

These batches were distributed nationwide in the USA to wholesalers and hospital/clinical pharmacies between April 2020 and July 2020. The recalled batch information is as follows:

NDC #

Material Description

Strength

Carton Size

Lot No.

Expiry

67457-153-09

Amiodarone HCl Injection, USP

450 mg/9 mL

10 x 9 mL single-dose vials

191207

191221

191223

200120

Nov. 2021

Nov. 2021

Nov. 2021

Dec. 2021

67457-197-10

Tranexamic Acid Injection, USP

1000 mg/10 mL

10 x 10 mL single-dose vials

Mylan is notifying its wholesalers and hospital/clinic pharmacies by letter and is arranging for return of recalled products to Stericycle. Wholesalers and hospital/clinic pharmacies that have product which is being recalled should stop use/further distribution or dispensing. Wholesalers and hospital/clinic pharmacies that are in possession of recalled product should contact Stericycle at 1-888-410-7505 for the return of the recalled product. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800.796.9526 or customer.service@mylan.com, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.5 p.m. EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these drug products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Mylan
Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Mylan (PRNewsfoto/Mylan N.V.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-initiates-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-four-lots-of-amiodarone-hcl-injection-usp-and-tranexamic-acid-injection-usp-due-to-carton-label-mix-up-301120584.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB