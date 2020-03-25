Mylan Announces Additional Efforts to Support Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic by Voluntarily Waiving its Marketing Exclusivity in the U.S. for Lopinavir/Ritonavir to Help Ensure Wider Availabili...

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that, in its ongoing effort to support patients and public health needs in the current unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mylan has voluntarily waived its exclusive rights in the U.S. to distribute its generic version of Kaletra® (lopinavir/ritonavir) antiretroviral 100mg/25mg and 200mg/50mg tablets to help increase the available supply of the product should it prove effective in the treatment of coronavirus. By doing so, Mylan will enable other generic applicants to be eligible for FDA approval of their medicines for patients in the U.S., expanding access in the event that additional clinical studies or other evaluations conclude that the product may be effective in treating COVID-19.

Mylan was the first company to file a substantially complete abbreviated new drug application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to bring a generic version of this product to market, entitling the company to a 180-day marketing exclusivity period upon final FDA approval, which is pending.

