MyJane Launches Initiative to Empower Women to Create Their Own Micro-CBD Businesses

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyJane, the women's-focused retail subsidiary of ManifestSeven, is today announcing a new initiative to help women economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, empowering them to generate their own income from home by promoting MyJane's line of curated CBD boxes and products.

The MyJane program uniquely merges the concept of micro-business with affiliate promotion, enabling women to reap up to 30% commission on sales. Traditionally, the company's affiliate campaigns have been tailored to online personalities and e-commerce platforms only.

It will launch on Thursday, April 23, 2020, during a virtual party featuring a lineup of business and personal-development coaches, a job search consultant, a cooking demonstration and more.

"At times of uncertainty, it's empowering to create your own future," said Hélène Blanchette, president of MyJane. "Until now, we engaged in affiliate relationships only with top social media influencers. But at this point in time, this kind of engagement feels too narrow to serve our broader community throughout this COVID-19 crisis."

According to a report from the Institute for Women's Policy Research, more than 60% of job losses in February and March were experienced by women. The research also noted that women working in educational and health services, financial services, construction, and information have been disproportionately affected.

MyJane designed the micro-affiliate program to give women a seamless start in referral marketing and entrepreneurship:



There is no commitment to join, no investment to make or products to maintain in inventory, and no requirement to recruit others or establish a sales team. It is simple and clear to sign up at myjane.com.

MyJane will provide micro-affiliates with weekly sales training, marketing assets, and online community support, including a personal dashboard.

Program participants do not necessarily need to have an ecommerce website, large social media followings or other onerous requirements that prevent them from building their own CBD microbusiness with MyJane.

Once approved, the micro-affiliates will earn up to 30% of revenue generated monthly from consumers who purchase CBD products from myjane.com and use the affiliates' promo codes.

MyJane also will continue to donate a percentage of sales of MyJane boxes to its nonprofit partner International Sanctuary, which empowers women survivors of human trafficking.

To learn more about MyJane's new micro-affiliate program, register for the virtual launch party at myjane.com/virtual-party, which will be held at 4:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Attendees must register in advance to attend this online event.

More information about the program also can be found at http://www.myjane.com/micro-affiliate.

ABOUT MYJANE

Created by women for women, MyJane is a cannabis wellness community designed to empower women to feel better. Its mission is to normalize the cannabis experience for women by offering the first premium, curated cannabis experience in a box, tailored to meet women's individual needs and address their most-cited wellness concerns. MyJane, a ManifestSeven retail subsidiary, is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ABOUT MANIFESTSEVEN:

ManifestSeven (M7 or the "Company"), formerly known as MJIC, is the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, merging compliant distribution with a retail superhighway. The Company, based in Commerce, California, services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, through an expansive network of seven facilities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. M7 further augments its business-to-business value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations located in major metro markets, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries, local on-demand delivery services, e-commerce and subscription offerings. To learn more, please visit: manifest7.com

SOURCE MyJane LLC