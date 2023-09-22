Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Tesla feiert Meilenstein - bleibt mit 50'000 Supercharger-Säulen aber unter eigenem Ziel
Historischer Blick auf Apple, Microsoft & Co: Diese Dienste haben die Tech-Riesen in der Vergangenheit beerdigt
KW 38: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Wichtiger Schritt im Asset Management: Metzler mit ersten Kryptofondsanteilen in Deutschland
Gerüchteküche um Tesla-Konkurrent brodelt: Bald BYD-Batterien in Elektroautos von Mercedes?
23.09.2023 00:43:00

MyEyeDr. Teams Up With Shaquille O'Neal for Surprise Visit to Local Houston School, Empowering Students on Eye Health

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen-time NBA All-Star, Shaquille O'Neal, and MyEyeDr. surprised local students at Pine Shadows Elementary School in Houston today for an eye-opening experience. MyEyeDr. teamed up with Shaq to create an engaging opportunity in which he served as Principal for the Day, educating students on how eye health and seeing clearly can build confidence that will help them succeed in education, inspiring them to follow their dreams. The partnership looks to give back to the local Houston community, raise awareness for eye health and the importance of eye safety, and provide students with free solar glasses ahead of next month's annular solar eclipse.

Fifteen-time NBA All-Star, Shaquille O’Neal, and MyEyeDr. surprised local students at Pine Shadows Elementary School in Houston today for an eye-opening experience.

As interim principal, Shaq spoke with students during an assembly about his experience in school with needing glasses, underscoring the importance of eye health from an early age and how it can affect students' confidence. He was joined onstage by Dr. Scott Allison and Dr. Emmanuella Okocha from MyEyeDr., who gave students background on the upcoming solar eclipse in October. They also gave a tutorial for students on the proper use of solar glasses for safe eclipse viewing.

"We are excited to join forces with Shaq to emphasize the importance of healthy vision from an early age," said Dr. Scott Allison, Vice President of Professional Services at MyEyeDr. "Through this collaboration, we hope to not only educate communities about the significance of regular eye exams, but also highlight the role of a conducive learning environment in students' lives. As part of our mission for raising awareness around eye health and safety, we are proud to help protect the eye health of those within our local communities while providing great looking frames and contact lenses to fit every budget."

During the assembly, Shaq spoke to the students about eye health and the role clear vision plays in building confidence, a critical piece of success in education. To end his day as interim principal, Shaq spent time walking the school and meeting with students. To further celebrate its commitment to community enrichment and comprehensive eye care, MyEyeDr. gifted backpacks to all students, which included school supplies, special proper solar eclipse viewing glasses and a special offer $50 off a MyEyeDr. exam and frame purchase.

To help educate local communities on the importance of eye health and the need for proper eye protection, in particular during the upcoming annular and total solar eclipses, MyEyeDr. partnered with Prevent Blindness. As both partner to further champion their message of raising awareness for eye health and eye safety within the local community, MyEyeDr. will continue their partnership with Pine Shadows Elementary School to provide students with free vision screenings in October.

"The importance of eye health is very near and dear to me - from my own experience needing glasses at a young age, I know how crucial a role clear vision plays in succeeding in school and having confidence," said Shaq. "It means the world to me to give back with MyEyeDr., and help these kids learn about proper eye care, especially surrounding the upcoming solar eclipse where eye health will be incredibly important for a safe viewing."

For more information on MyEyeDr. and its commitment to raising awareness for eye health and eye safety within the local community, please visit www.myeyedr.com.

About MyEyeDr.
MyEyeDr. (www.myeyedr.com) is the nation's premier vision healthcare provider, delivering comprehensive eye care and eyewear solutions, meeting their patients' unique optical needs for over 20 years. Spanning across 27 states and the District of Columbia with over 850 locations nationwide, MyEyeDr. has been recognized by the American Optometric Association (AOA), among others, for its commitment to helping people have the clear vision they need to accomplish what they desire most in life. For more information, please follow MyEyeDr. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

MyEyeDr. teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal to give back to the local Houston community, raise awareness for eye health and the importance of eye safety, and provide students with free solar glasses ahead of next month’s annular solar eclipse.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeyedr-teams-up-with-shaquille-oneal-for-surprise-visit-to-local-houston-school-empowering-students-on-eye-health-301936690.html

SOURCE MyEyeDr.

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

