Myers-Briggs® Magazine Debuts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who know their MBTI® preferences see the influence of personality type in nearly every part of their lives, from career choice and leadership style, to relationships with family and friends. And you've probably seen MBTI type referenced in your favorite lifestyle, business or trade magazine.

If this piqued your curiosity, Myers-Briggs Magazine is for you.

Myers-Briggs Magazine, launched today, is an online publication from The Myers-Briggs Company, the official publisher of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® instrument. The publication is dedicated to exploring everything at the intersection of life and personality type. Writers will include top experts on personality, such as:

Workplace consultants helping companies manage their most challenging people issues

Industry leaders guiding organizations to success

Psychologists and coaches helping clients move forward in careers, relationships, and other parts of life

Scientists, professors and other researchers sharing the latest studies, data and advances

The topics that affect your life

Myers-Briggs Magazine offers news, commentary, and insight on:

Relationships – from romance and dating to family and friends.

– from romance and dating to family and friends. Workplace – from career advancement, leadership, and remote work to job hunting, workplace challenges, and professional development tips.

– from career advancement, leadership, and remote work to job hunting, workplace challenges, and professional development tips. Lifestyle – how personality type relates to other parts of life like travel and money management.

– how personality type relates to other parts of life like travel and money management. Personality type facts – explaining personality type based on scientifically-validated tools such as the MBTI and other models.

Your authoritative source on personality type

There's a lot of bad information out there surrounding personality type. Myers-Briggs Magazine's editorial board features personality experts, including members of the research team tasked with updating the validity and reliability of the MBTI and other instruments.

Visit Myers-Briggs Magazine to dive in today!

