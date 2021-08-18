SMI 12’477 0.5%  SPI 15’981 0.5%  Dow 35’343 -0.8%  DAX 15’922 0.0%  Euro 1.0717 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’196 -0.1%  Gold 1’786 0.0%  Bitcoin 41’000 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9148 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -0.7% 
18.08.2021 01:04:00

Myers-Briggs® Magazine Debuts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who know their MBTI® preferences see the influence of personality type in nearly every part of their lives, from career choice and leadership style, to relationships with family and friends. And you've probably seen MBTI type referenced in your favorite lifestyle, business or trade magazine.

Interested in personality type? Check out the new Myers-Briggs Magazine on Medium.com. With articles from MBTI type experts, psychologists and researchers, the new online publication is for anyone to better themselves through personal and professional development. https://medium.com/myers-briggs-magazine

If this piqued your curiosity, Myers-Briggs Magazine is for you.

Myers-Briggs Magazine, launched today, is an online publication from The Myers-Briggs Company, the official publisher of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® instrument. The publication is dedicated to exploring everything at the intersection of life and personality type. Writers will include top experts on personality, such as:

  • Workplace consultants helping companies manage their most challenging people issues
  • Industry leaders guiding organizations to success
  • Psychologists and coaches helping clients move forward in careers, relationships, and other parts of life
  • Scientists, professors and other researchers sharing the latest studies, data and advances

The topics that affect your life

Myers-Briggs Magazine offers news, commentary, and insight on:

  • Relationships – from romance and dating to family and friends.
  • Workplace – from career advancement, leadership, and remote work to job hunting, workplace challenges, and professional development tips.
  • Lifestyle – how personality type relates to other parts of life like travel and money management.
  • Personality type facts – explaining personality type based on scientifically-validated tools such as the MBTI and other models.

Your authoritative source on personality type
There's a lot of bad information out there surrounding personality type. Myers-Briggs Magazine's editorial board features personality experts, including members of the research team tasked with updating the validity and reliability of the MBTI and other instruments.

Visit Myers-Briggs Magazine to dive in today!

About The Myers-Briggs Company
In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:
Michael Burke
MSR Communications
michael@msrcommunications.com
415-989-9000

Melissa Summer
The Myers-Briggs Company
msummer@themyersbriggs.com
650-691-9105

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myers-briggs-magazine-debuts-301357454.html

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

﻿

