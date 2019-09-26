<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2019 15:54:00

Mycronic's Nomination Committee Appointed

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee for Mycronic's 2020 AGM has been appointed. In accordance with the AGM's decision, Mycronic's Nomination Committee shall consist of four members. The members shall represent the three largest known shareholders as of 31 August, 2019 which have chosen to participate in the Nomination Committee, together with the Chairman of the Board.

The composition of the Nomination Committee is as follows:

  • Henrik Blomquist, Bure Equity
  • Thomas Ehlin, Fjärde AP-fonden
  • Hans Ek, SEB Investment Management AB
  • Patrik Tigerschiold, Chairman of the Board, Mycronic

The Nomination Committee represented 43.1 percent of votes and shares as of 31 August, 2019. Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee for the 2020 AGM should do so in writing no later than 31 January, 2020 to the following address:

Mycronic AB
Nomination Committee
Box 3141
183 03 Taby
Sweden

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Taby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Patrik Tigerschiold
Chairman of the Board
via Ann Borgstrom, tel: +46-8-638-52-68, email: ann.borgstrom@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications
Tel: +46-70-558-39-19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 26, 2019 at 09:00 a.m.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-s-nomination-committee-appointed,c2917822

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/2917822/1113556.pdf

PDF

 

SOURCE Mycronic AB

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Mycronic ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mycronic ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mycronic AB 11.43 2.05% Mycronic AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Wall Street mit negativer Tendenz -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit negativer Tendenz -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitet sich der DAX vor. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB