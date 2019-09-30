+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 14:16:00

Mycronic Launches Evo, a New Control Platform for Mask Writers

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) launches Evo, a new control platform for mask writers. Evo is based on the latest technology and designed to enable new requirements in photomask manufacturing regarding production automation, advanced connectivity and data handling.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different fields of application. These areas are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

The industry trend towards an increasing degree of automation and data analysis is driven by the need for a cleaner, optimized and more stable production environment in order to achieve higher yield. To support this trend, Mycronic has developed the Evo platform.

The Evo control platform is based on a new software and hardware architecture designed to meet the future requirements within both production automation and big data applications. As customers have different solutions for automation and data handling, the Evo platform is designed to be configurable to meet different customer needs in an efficient way.

Evo will initially be launched with the Prexision series for generation 8 size as well as the FPS series. The first system on the new control platform is expected to be shipped mid-2020. Mask writers produced on the new platform will have Evo added to the product name.

"Evo is an advanced control platform designed to meet future needs in the photomask industry and has great potential to enable improved production yields by opening up the possibility to utilize big data and tool-to-tool connection in mask shop operations," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators
Tel: +46-709-844-282
charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications
Tel: +46-70-558-39-19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-launches-evo--a-new-control-platform-for-mask-writers,c2920100

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/2920100/1114895.pdf

PDF

