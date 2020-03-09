09.03.2020 12:06:00

MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals® Unveils Modern Brand Redesign and new CBD ENHANCE Skincare Line

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCHELLE, the original innovator of the clean skincare movement, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a modern redesign and the addition of a new CBD-based skincare line to its offerings.

Since day one, MyCHELLE has prided itself on being an agent of positive change by making highly effective, nature-inspired products. The company has continued to lead in creating effective, eco-friendly dermaceuticals that are science-driven and help deliver real results for all skin types. Now, having worked for over a year with loyal fans and retailers, the company will renew the brand with a "Power from Within" theme, designed to create a deeper emotional resonance with consumers.

"We believe that personal power comes from within and with a little help, we can all show-up as the best versions of ourselves. We strive to be a catalyst for the type of change that makes your skin look and feel as positive and powerful as you do," said Catie Wiggy, Vice President of Marketing and Product Innovation.

"Skin Care is never one-size-fits-all," adds Wiggy. "MyCHELLE knows everyone's skin is unique and beautiful and we embrace and celebrate those differences by offering a diverse line of powerful mix-and-match formulas to meet the needs of all skin types." The market research with fans showed consumers prefer to shop by product benefits, so MyCHELLE prioritized and organized its product offerings into benefit categories for enhanced consumer shop-ability.

With the launch of the new branding, MyCHELLE is also expanding into the CBD category with the introduction of their ENHANCE collection, with products featuring hemp-derived CBD, exotic botanical oils, and potent antioxidants.

MyCHELLE is a long-standing innovator in CBD skincare and is honored to have received the prestigious Clean Label Project® Antioxidant Superiority Award for its Enhance CBD Lotion. Additionally, MyCHELLE received the Clean Label Project Purity Award for Enhance CBD Serum, Enhance CBD Lip Balm, and Enhance CBD Rinse-Free Wash.

MyCHELLE is proud to be a founding member of the Environmental Working Group's "Verified for Your Health" program, listed as one of PETA's certified cruelty-free companies and certified by Leaping Bunny. MyCHELLE has also been making reef-safe sun care for over a decade and is a proud supporter of the Coral Restoration Foundation®.

"We remain committed to full transparency and formulating with clean ingredients. We promise powerful, effective products that make you look good, created by a mission-driven company that you can feel good about supporting," said Wiggy.

About MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals
Founded in 2000, MyCHELLE was the natural industry's first to use anti-aging peptides, plant stem cells, and clinically proven dermatological ingredients, and is the #1 fastest growing natural sun care brand. The company's 360-degree approach to beauty provides clean, conscious, and comprehensive products that are bioactive and ethically sourced.

For the latest updates, events, and promotions, follow MyCHELLE on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mychelle-dermaceuticals-unveils-modern-brand-redesign-and-new-cbd-enhance-skincare-line-301019261.html

SOURCE MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals

Nachrichten

