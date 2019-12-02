Myanmar Emerging Market Growth Opportunities 2019-2024 - To Support the Growing Urbanization, the Myanmar Government is Expected to Increase Investment in Various Sectors, Including Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Market Growth Opportunities, Myanmar, Forecast to 2024" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the liberalization of the Myanmar economy, the government has been able to improve the country's political and economic scenario, thereby creating new growth and investment opportunities for companies. However, despite the shift from an authoritarian military rule to a democratic government, the Myanmar military still has an influence in parliamentary decision making. There are chances that this might be overruled in the near future in the face of mounting domestic and foreign pressure.



This report analyzes the political and economic scenario in Myanmar and its impact on both domestic and foreign investments. It also examines the social and technological trends along with legal and environmental factors that shape the country's business environment. Moreover, it provides an in-depth analysis of the factors that influence key strategic business and investment decision making in Myanmar.



People are increasingly moving from rural areas to cities in search of job opportunities and better facilities. To support the growing urbanization, the Myanmar government is expected to increase investment in various sectors, including infrastructure. Moreover, it has opened the doors for foreign direct investment to strengthen the country's private sector.



The study seeks to assess the demand in emerging industries such as information and communications technology, oil and renewable energy, agriculture, and finance in Myanmar for the next 5 years until 2024. It specifically discusses the current state of these industries and sheds light on the factors that are contributing to their prospective growth. It also highlights the provisions and laws implemented by the government to support the growth of these industries and the opportunity that companies can leverage to establish themselves as important participants in the Myanmar market.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key foreign relations of Myanmar ? How is Myanmar benefiting from them?

? How is benefiting from them? How is the Rohingya crisis affecting businesses in Myanmar and its foreign relations?

and its foreign relations? What are the future prospects for GDP growth and inflation in Myanmar ? What are the factors affecting them?

? What are the factors affecting them? What are the trends demonstrated by the key macroeconomic variables that will impact investment decisions in Myanmar ?

? What are the key drivers of foreign direct investment in Myanmar ?

? How does the current legal and environmental scenario appear in Myanmar ? How will it impact various industries in the country?

? How will it impact various industries in the country? Which are the industries that the Myanmar government is primarily focusing on? How is the government promoting these industries? What are the emerging trends and forecasts for these industries?

government is primarily focusing on? How is the government promoting these industries? What are the emerging trends and forecasts for these industries? What are the sectors in Myanmar that have the potential to offer key growth opportunities in the next 5 years?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Political Overview

Political Framework and Regime

Key Political Trends

Key Foreign Relations

3. Economic Overview

Economic Overview and Forecast

Economic Growth Determinants

Economic Policies - Fiscal Health

Economic Policies - Fiscal Policy

Economic Policies - Monetary Policy

Investment Scenario

Ease of Doing Business

4. Social Overview

Demographic and Social Trends

5. Technological Overview



6. Legal Overview

Selected Laws and Rules

7. Environmental Overview



8. Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry

ICT Industry Overview

ICT Industry Opportunities and Projections

9. Energy Industry

Energy Overview

Electricity Overview

Natural Gas Overview

10. Agriculture Industry

Agriculture Industry Overview

Key Agricultural Products in Myanmar

Investment Opportunities and Projections

11. Finance Industry

Finance Industry Overview

Finance Industry Opportunities and Forecasts

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

13. Conclusion

Conclusion - Key Takeaways

14. Appendix

List of Exhibits

