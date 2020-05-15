My Size CEO Ronen Luzon to Appear Today on Newsmax TV 'The National Report'

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced its CEO, Ronen Luzon, is scheduled to appear today at approximately 11:10 am ET as a guest on 'The National Report' on Newsmax TV live this morning. Mr. Luzon plans to discuss how major US retailers are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses and how retailers need to consider adopting digital strategies not only during the pandemic, but beyond. MySizeID is an ideal sizing solution for both retailers and customers.

"National Report" with host Shaun Kraisman airs each weekday live at 9:00 am ET- 12:00 pm ET from Newsmax TV studios in Manhattan, bringing viewers across the heartland breaking news, and in-depth analysis on the day's news. Using the vast resources of Newsmax, this program brings viewers the latest from Washington, Hollywood, the financial markets, and capitals across the world.

The MySizeID turnkey solution can help retail companies to reduce costs and enhance shopper experience by providing a more efficient sizing solution for consumers. MySizeID is a size-recommendation tool based on shoppers' personal body measurements, taken with their smartphone sensors without using the camera.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

