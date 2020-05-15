15.05.2020 17:00:00

My Size CEO Ronen Luzon to Appear Today on Newsmax TV 'The National Report'

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced its CEO, Ronen Luzon, is scheduled to appear today at approximately 11:10 am ET as a guest on 'The National Report' on Newsmax TV live this morning. Mr. Luzon plans to discuss how major US retailers are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses and how retailers need to consider adopting digital strategies not only during the pandemic, but beyond. MySizeID is an ideal sizing solution for both retailers and customers.

 

 

"National Report" with host Shaun Kraisman airs each weekday live at 9:00 am ET- 12:00 pm ET from Newsmax TV studios in Manhattan, bringing viewers across the heartland breaking news, and in-depth analysis on the day's news. Using the vast resources of Newsmax, this program brings viewers the latest from Washington, Hollywood, the financial markets, and capitals across the world.

The MySizeID turnkey solution can help retail companies to reduce costs and enhance shopper experience by providing a more efficient sizing solution for consumers. MySizeID is a size-recommendation tool based on shoppers' personal body measurements, taken with their smartphone sensors without using the camera. 

For the latest news coverage, please follow the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store. 

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

U.S. Press Contact:
5W Public Relations
mysizeid@5wpr.com

IR Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-size-ceo-ronen-luzon-to-appear-today-on-newsmax-tv-the-national-report-301060151.html

SOURCE My Size Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 431.00
1.89 %
ABB 17.13
1.84 %
Roche Hldg G 353.75
1.71 %
Adecco Group 39.15
1.29 %
Alcon 54.88
0.92 %
Givaudan 3’303.00
-0.54 %
The Swatch Grp 171.85
-0.81 %
Swiss Re 59.30
-1.59 %
CieFinRichemont 51.08
-2.41 %
LafargeHolcim 35.58
-5.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:26
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08:23
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
14.05.20
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:39
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit +40%: Aurora Cannabis steigert die Erlöse
Tesla verliert seinen Europachef - warum der Schweizer das Unternehmen verlässt
Dow auf Ruchtungssuche -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
VAT-Aktie reduziert Gewinne: Aktionäre genehmigen bei GV alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie stärker: Roche lanciert neue digitale Lösung zur Messung von Blutgaswerten
Richemont-Aktie im Minus: Richemont verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Dividende soll halbiert werden
Novartis-Chef: Corona-Impfstoff frühestens in zwei Jahren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow auf Ruchtungssuche -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung weiterhin betrübt. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegt sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB