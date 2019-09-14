14.09.2019 20:00:00

My CBD Potion Launches E-Commerce Website

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My CBD Potion is a hemp-derived CBD product made from an exclusive strain of hemp bred to contain more cannabidiol (CBD). The hemp used to make My CBD Potion is 100% organic, grown on 72 pristine acres of farmland in southern Oregon — the best climate for growing hemp. (In other words, our hemp is happy — and you will be, too!)

The hemp is gently hand-harvested before undergoing a CO2 extraction process that utilizes the whole hemp plant. Unlike other CBD products that are made with a chemical extraction process, the method used by My CBD Potion is cleaner and more efficient, with less residual byproduct left behind.

My CBD Potion products are manufactured in a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facility in central Florida. The finished product utilizes flavors and fragrances made from natural sources, for the optimal CBD potion.

"The products produced by My CBD Potion are carefully crafted to provide the highest-quality hemp-derived CBD the world has ever seen," said Gary DeAngelo, co-founder.

What makes My CBD Potion better than other CBD products?

  • Developed by an experienced formulator and farmer duo
  • Made from an exclusive strain of hemp bred to contain more CBD
  • Organically grown, hand-harvested and manufactured in the U.S.

My CBD Potion oils are always Buy One bottle, Get One FREE! They also offer skincare products, CBD oil for pets and pain relief products. Shop the full line of My CBD Potion products at https://www.mycbdpotion.com/.

 

SOURCE My CBD Potion

