06.10.2020 13:54:00

MW Industries Completes Combination with NN, Inc.'s Life Sciences Division

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Industries, Inc., a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, bellows, specialized precision wire forms, metal stampings, tubular components and other precision components, announced today that affiliates of American Securities LLC have completed the transaction to acquire NN, Inc.'s Life Sciences division. The Life Sciences division will be combined with MW Industries, a portfolio company of American Securities.

MW Industries, Inc., headquartered in Rosemont, IL, is a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, machined parts and other precision components to more than 50,000 customers in over 35 countries. Its 100,000+ products are sold through a combination of direct sales, catalogs and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in a number of industries, including aerospace, medical, electronics, energy, agriculture/construction, automotive replacement and military.

Life Sciences will be operated and financed separately from MW Industries. Life Sciences and MW's existing medical division (Marox, Economy Spring & Stamping, and LaVezzi Precision) demonstrate complementary, but distinct, manufacturing capabilities and offer different product portfolios.

Under the terms of the transaction, NN, Inc.'s Life Sciences division was purchased for $825 million, including $755 million (subject to customary adjustments) in cash payable at closing of the transaction and an additional $70 million earnout payable in cash based on the 2022 performance of the Life Sciences division.

About MW Industries
MW Industries, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of highly engineered industrial springs, fasteners, bellows, and related metal components. With manufacturing locations throughout the United States, MW Industries designs and creates products for a variety of industries, including medical, aerospace, energy, and automotive. Our products can be encountered in many everyday applications, such as driving a car, flying in a plane, using electronics, or shopping at a grocery store. Through decades of growth, innovation, and dedication, MW Industries has proven to be a world-class supplier of custom springs, fasteners, and precision metal components.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mw-industries-completes-combination-with-nn-incs-life-sciences-division-301146513.html

SOURCE MW Industries, Inc.

