Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 49’072 0.1%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9154 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’380 -0.7%  Bitcoin 64’540 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7646 -0.5%  Öl 70.9 3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Rekordjahr 2026 erwartet: Xtrackers sieht neue Trends am ETF-Markt
Börsenfeiertage an der Zürcher Börse 2026: Dann hat die SIX handelsfrei
Aeva Technologies-Aktie im Fokus: Was Anleger über den neuen NVIDIA-Partner wissen müssen
Kein IPO? Star-Investor stellt Mega-Börsengang von SpaceX infrage
Ausblick: Raiffeisen legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
30.01.2026 03:00:54

Muzero Acquisition Corp Prices IPO Of 17.50 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Muzero Acquisition Corp, a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17.50 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.

The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to trade on the Global Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol MUZEU beginning January 30, 2026. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols MUZE and MUZEW, respectively.

The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.625 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

29.01.26 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
29.01.26 Eine Woche der Erholung für US-Aktien
29.01.26 SMI taucht kräftig ab
29.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Anlegerfokus
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’655.32 19.58 S8QBLU
Short 13’944.46 13.64 SXXBOU
Short 14’449.45 8.89 S4BB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’147.93 29.01.2026 17:30:32
Long 12’596.28 19.88 SHAB3U
Long 12’315.99 13.93 S6EBMU
Long 11’780.09 8.89 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Krypto-Märchen werden wahr: Wie das digitale Gold eine neue Generation von Superreichen schuf
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Roche-Aktie leichter: Investition in neues Genentech-Werk in North Carolina verdoppelt
ABB-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Sprung im Schlussquartal - Industrieareal in Zürich verkauft

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:11 Visa mit Gewinn und Umsatzplus - Verbraucherausgabe bleiben robust
23:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Microsoft brechen ein - Bedenken am Wachstum im KI-Bereich
22:56 US-Gesandter zu Waffenabgabe: Hamas hat keine Wahl
22:54 ROUNDUP: Russland will angeblich Beschuss eiskalten Kiews pausieren
22:53 Neuer Paragraf gegen 'Wegwerf-Agenten'
22:53 Dänischer König: Fühle mit den Grönländern
22:53 Russische Starlink-Drohnen: Ukraine arbeitet mit SpaceX an Lösung
22:49 Drohender Shutdown? Kein Durchbruch bei Abstimmung im Senat
22:48 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj lobt Merz' Führungsstärke
22:48 Trump: Nächste Woche wird Notenbankchef-Favorit bekannt