Musk Says Nvidia's AV Models Won't Threaten Tesla's FSD For Several Years

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) chief executive Elon Musk has downplayed the competitive impact of Nvidia's newly unveiled autonomous driving models, saying it could take five or six years before they pose meaningful pressure on Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system.

The comments followed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES announcement of Alpamayo, a new family of open AI models designed to support autonomous vehicle development. Responding on X, Musk argued that while Nvidia and others may reach high baseline performance quickly, solving the remaining edge cases that make self-driving safer than humans will be far more difficult and time-consuming.

Musk added that most legacy automakers are still years away from integrating custom camera systems and onboard AI computers at scale, further delaying any serious challenge to Tesla's approach.

Huang, meanwhile, described Tesla's FSD stack as state-of-the-art but noted that Nvidia focuses on providing full AV platforms to automakers rather than building vehicles itself.

Autonomy remains central to Tesla's long-term strategy, with the company already testing limited robotaxi services in Austin and operating a supervised ride-hailing service in San Francisco, while continuing to train a next-generation FSD model.

TSLA currently trades at $433.37 or 0.09% higher on the NasdaqGS.