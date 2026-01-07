Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’324 0.0%  SPI 18’384 0.2%  Dow 48’996 -0.9%  DAX 25’122 0.9%  Euro 0.9316 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’924 -0.1%  Gold 4’456 -0.8%  Bitcoin 72’615 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7978 0.3%  Öl 60.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Fidelity-Ausblick 2026: Diese Qualitätsaktien trotzen unsicheren Zeiten
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Grosser Fortschritt bei skalierbarer Quantencomputer-Steuerung
Warner Bros.-Aktie kaum beeindruckt: WBD-Board entscheidet gegen Paramounts Übernahmeangebot
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.01.2026 22:32:02

Musk Says Nvidia's AV Models Won't Threaten Tesla's FSD For Several Years

Tesla
346.05 CHF -0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) chief executive Elon Musk has downplayed the competitive impact of Nvidia's newly unveiled autonomous driving models, saying it could take five or six years before they pose meaningful pressure on Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system.

The comments followed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES announcement of Alpamayo, a new family of open AI models designed to support autonomous vehicle development. Responding on X, Musk argued that while Nvidia and others may reach high baseline performance quickly, solving the remaining edge cases that make self-driving safer than humans will be far more difficult and time-consuming.

Musk added that most legacy automakers are still years away from integrating custom camera systems and onboard AI computers at scale, further delaying any serious challenge to Tesla's approach.

Huang, meanwhile, described Tesla's FSD stack as state-of-the-art but noted that Nvidia focuses on providing full AV platforms to automakers rather than building vehicles itself.

Autonomy remains central to Tesla's long-term strategy, with the company already testing limited robotaxi services in Austin and operating a supervised ride-hailing service in San Francisco, while continuing to train a next-generation FSD model.

TSLA currently trades at $433.37 or 0.09% higher on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten