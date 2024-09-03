Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Music Licensing Aktie [Valor: 132095116 / ISIN: US67075W2070]
03.09.2024 15:25:00

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Acquisition of Royalty Rights to "Thank God I Got It" by Desiigner, Bolstering Its Diverse and Star-Studded Portfolio

Music Licensing
3.60 USD -10.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading entity in the music industry, is excited to announce the acquisition of the royalty rights to "Thank God I Got It" by the renowned artist Desiigner. This acquisition underscores Music Licensing, Inc.'s commitment to diversifying its portfolio with high-quality, revenue-generating assets.

This strategic purchase adds to a series of recent acquisitions by Music Licensing, Inc., including musical works by iconic artists such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Mike Posner, Halsey, & many more. These acquisitions align with the company's strategy to invest in a broad range of musical talents and genres, enhancing its offerings and appeal to a global audience.

Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc., commented on the acquisition, "Securing the rights to 'Thank God I Got It' alongside works from other music industry giants significantly strengthens our portfolio and positions us for continued growth. Each of these artists brings a unique sound and fanbase, increasing the potential for robust royalty streams and enriching our company’s asset base."

The addition of "Thank God I Got It" to Music Licensing, Inc.'s catalog is part of the company's broader strategy to leverage high-impact musical works that promise sustainable revenue and cultural relevance. By investing in a wide array of music royalties, the company ensures a dynamic portfolio that meets the diverse tastes of the music listening public and solidifies its market position as a leader in the music industry.

Listen to "Thank God I Got It" by Desiigner here.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication.

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc


