Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'090 -0.1%  SPI 14'615 -0.2%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'892 -0.2%  Euro 0.9600 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 -0.3%  Gold 1'943 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'968 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8786 0.0%  Öl 86.0 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101
Top News
JPMorgan-Analyst Marko Kolanovic erwartet Abwärtsbewegung des S&P 500 bis Ende des Jahres
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
Nach Dogecoin, PEPE & Co.: Neuer Stern am Meme-Coin-Himmel
Portfolio abgeändert: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2023
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

31.08.2023 01:01:00

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES OFFICIAL OPENING WITH VIP PARTY PACKED WITH ILLUSIONS, ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE

WORLD-FAMOUS ILLUSIONIST MICHAEL CARBONARO WELCOMED THE CROWD TO THE BRAND'S FLAGSHIP LOCATION

Click here for images and video

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Las Vegas celebrated its highly anticipated opening of the brand's newest flagship location and largest museum to date, on Aug. 29, 2023. The jam-packed space filled with VIP guests, influencers, executives and more, were treated to a special preview of the one-of-a-kind interactive, immersive museum located at 63, on The Strip in between The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Shops at Crystals.

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas

To help introduce the city's newest all-ages experience, Michael Carbonaroperformed an hour-long set where he blended magic and comedy, along with Museum of Illusions CEO Jonathan Benjamin who welcomed more than 150 guests and shared, "The debut of Museum of Illusions Las Vegas marks an exciting moment in the company's history, as Museum of Illusions continues to hold its position as the largest and fastest growing brand of private museums in the world. We are thrilled to bring our original concept to the famous Las Vegas Strip and are excited to welcome thousands of guests from around the world."

To close out the unforgettable evening, guests mingled throughout the 15,000 square-foot space and immersed themselves in more than 80 exhibitions including a few never-before-seen installations exclusive to Las Vegas. Guests also danced through the night to today's hottest hits, posed for photos and enjoyed a photo booth, cocktails and light bites.

Museum of Illusions Las Vegas offers a unique and engaging adventure that stands out from all other attractions in the city. This museum presents various mind-bending exhibitions, unlike anything seen before as it explains the science behind each alternate reality, creating a revolutionary 'edutainment' concept only found at the Museum of Illusions.

Spanning four continents in 25 countries with more than 40 locations, Museum of Illusions is the world's largest and fastest-growing brand of privately owned museums. The museum is now open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight with final admission at 11 p.m. Visit www.moilasvegas.com to learn more and follow @museumofillusions_lasvegas to stay up to date on the latest news.

About Museum of Illusions Las Vegas
Museum of Illusions Las Vegas is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 80 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 40 locations across 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.

About 63
63, an unparalleled destination for dynamic retail and exceptional hospitality experiences. Nestled at the heart of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, this complex stands proudly at the intersection of Harmon Ave and Las Vegas Blvd. With a prime location and a diverse array of unique retail and restaurant offerings. 63 is a 4-story masterpiece spanning over 243,000 gross sq. ft. of total space.  63 is the result of visionary collaboration between Brett Torino of Torino Companies in Las Vegas and New York Based Dayssi and Paul Kanavosof of Flag Luxury along with the award-winning designers from Arquitectonica of Miami Beach. At the heart of 63 lies an exquisite collection of flagship tenants that promise to captivate and delight.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/museum-of-illusions-las-vegas-celebrates-official-opening-with-vip-party-packed-with-illusions-entertainment-and-more-301914260.html

SOURCE Museum of Illusions Las Vegas

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

30.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.08.2023
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
30.08.23 SMI setzt Erholung dynamisch fort
29.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.66
Short 11'801.74 13.45 A0SSMU
Short 12'220.19 8.87 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.22 30.08.2023 17:30:13
Long 10'639.15 18.80 VWSSMU
Long 10'371.71 13.37 A8SSMU
Long 9'983.55 8.95 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler-Reingewinn erholt sich im ersten Semester - bisherige Ziele bestätigt
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa-Versicherungsgeschäft wohl auf dem Prüfstand
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit