25.07.2019 01:23:00

Museum Fire: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free U-Box Container Use in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona is offering 30 days of U-Box® container usage to residents affected by the Museum Fire in Flagstaff.

The Museum Fire started in the Coconino National Forest on July 21 and has burned more than 1,800 acres. Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations starting on Monday.

The Museum Fire started in the Coconino National Forest on July 21 and has burned more than 1,800 acres. Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations starting on Monday.

"Our community is in need of options to secure their belongings as they evacuate the affected area," said Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona president. "We want to help our neighbors in times of crisis. Offering our U-Box containers at no charge for one month is one way we can support Flagstaff."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Flagstaff

1982 E. Huntington Drive

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

(928) 779-5101

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses, or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/museum-fire-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-u-box-container-use-in-flagstaff-300890698.html

SOURCE U-Haul

